Vow Inc. joins portfolio of K1, a leading investment firm focusing on high-growth software companies globally

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vow, a leading provider of interactive phone systems to the pharmacy industry, announced its strategic partnership with Digital Pharmacist, a software company that powers digital communication and adherence solutions for over 7,000 pharmacies. Together, the combined businesses establish an industry leading portfolio of solutions that automate pharmacy operations and enhance patient communications through its core solutions: Patient Engagement Platform, interactive voice response (IVR), website, and mobile app.

"We are thrilled to partner with Digital Pharmacist, it's an exciting opportunity to further expand our offerings and build innovative products," states Chip Simmons, the founder of Vow, who will lead the combined IVR business. "This next chapter of growth will accelerate our business and development, allowing our current customers and the rest of the pharmacy industry to experience the benefits. We remain highly committed to the pharmacy community and see that the Digital Pharmacist team shares the same level of commitment."

Vow will continue to offer its best-in-class IVR technology platform. It will subsume Digital Pharmacist's IVR operations and products, migrating the company's customers to Vow's platform in 2022. Digital Pharmacist will subsume Vow's website and mobile app solutions, augmenting these products with new features and functionality that will enrich patient engagement and experience.

"We are excited to partner with Chip and the Vow team to bring the Vow brand and products to a greater number of independent pharmacies," said Corey Hansen, CEO of Digital Pharmacist. "Digital Pharmacist's strategic combination with Vow positions us to deliver best-in-class interoperable IVR, website, and mobile app products to our pharmacy customers and their patients. Our next-generation Patient Engagement Platform will form the cornerstone of our product platform."

Vow, headquartered in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, is a leading provider of interactive phone systems to the pharmacy industry where its solutions operate in nearly two-thousand pharmacies. The company's products automate operations, improve pharmacists' productivity, and improve patient experience.

Digital Pharmacist, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a leading provider of software to the pharmacy industry where its solutions are deployed across more than seven thousand pharmacies. The company's products drive patient engagement and improve patient outcomes.

