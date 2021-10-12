BMO Boost Her Sweepstakes Announced in Celebration of National Women's Small Business Month

BMO Harris Bank (CNW Group/BMO Harris Bank)

Women-owned business will be selected to receive a complete brand makeover

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Harris Bank announced today that in honor of National Women's Small Business Month in October, it is introducing BMO Boost Her Sweepstakes, an event-based draw in which a woman-owned business will be randomly selected to receive a complete brand makeover valued at $20,000. The sweepstakes recognizes the power of women who drive our economy and improve communities across North America.

"There is a lot of excitement around the BMO Boost Her Sweepstakes because we're offering a woman entrepreneur a chance to invest in her businesses' growth by developing her brand with expert guidance," said Niamh Kristufek, Head, U.S. Business Banking. "At BMO, we continuously look for innovative opportunities to support underrepresented entrepreneurs in the U.S. small business community through our BMO EMpower initiative."

As pandemic restrictions continue to lift and businesses fully reopen, owners are responding to shifts in buyer preferences in their industry or market so they can make the necessary changes to expand and ultimately grow their business.

"Demand has shifted because of the pandemic, and many business owners had to change their product or service," Kristufek said. "Entrepreneurs are seizing the moment to accelerate digital efforts – whether by adding an online storefront or increasing their social media engagement. BMO Boost Her Sweepstakes gives the lucky winner a wonderful opportunity to revitalize their brand."

Sweepstakes Rules

The sweepstakes is open to U.S. residents at least 18 years of age with the authority to participate on behalf of the business. It begins Oct. 12, 2021, at 9 a.m. CDT and ends on Oct. 29, 2021, at 5 p.m. CDT. To qualify, small businesses must be at least 51 percent owned or controlled by women or by individuals who self-identify as women with a physical location (or a headquarters mailing address) in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri or Wisconsin. The business must also be for-profit with annual revenue of $5 million or less, currently in operation in the United States selling a product or service for at least two years as of Jan.1, 2021, and must also be in good standing with the entrant's corresponding Secretary of State. To enter the sweepstakes, please visit BMOHarris.com/BoostHer.

BMO's Support for Women Business Owners

Last month, BMO launched the BMO Women in Business Credit Program – a loan product offered under the Women in Business initiative that began last year as part of their five-year, $5 billion BMO EMpower commitment. The BMO Women in Business program now includes expanded access to capital, education and partnerships to remove historical barriers for women-owned businesses.

BMO also debuted a new Sustainability Innovation Hub to inspire young women. Launched last week in honor of International Day of the Girl, this new hub will provide youth with the opportunity to connect with BMO leaders and discuss their vision for a sustainable future. More information can be found here.

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through more than 500 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the United States. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, visit the company fact sheet. Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$971 billion as of July 31, 2021.

