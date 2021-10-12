New Survey Reveals 70% of Americans Are Putting "Me-Time" On Hold When They Need It Most

New Survey Reveals 70% of Americans Are Putting "Me-Time" On Hold When They Need It Most Find Intentional Moments of "Me-Time" Ahead of Holiday Season with Woodwick® Candles

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season fast approaches, a recent survey conducted by OnePoll, and sponsored by Newell Brands, the makers of WoodWick® candles, revealed that Americans aren't finding enough time to dedicate to themselves, leaving many (65 percent) feeling less engaged with friends and family throughout the season. To help bring calm and intentionality to this hectic time of year, the WoodWick luxury candle brand is encouraging Americans to reignite their creativity, find new ways to entertain their senses, and be more intentional with their "me-time" via a multi-sensory experience.

New Survey Reveals Most Americans Are Putting “Me-Time” On Hold When They Need It Most

"People are in desperate need of more 'me-time,' especially ahead of the busy holiday season. Many Americans don't find intentional moments for themselves until it's too late and before they know it, their 'me-time' is on the backburner and their stress is too much to bear," said Lisa McCarthy, President of Home Fragrance at Newell Brands. "We want to help people get ahead of the burnout by taking time to themselves to practice activities that feel calming and rejuvenating. Actions as simple as reading a book or lighting a WoodWick® candle can help people maximize their 'me-time.'"

As Americans continue to have an overwhelming desire for more moments of "me-time," the WoodWick brand has created a multi-sensory experience to help people maximize these moments of indulgence. Alongside its new seasonal fragrances, the brand has released four Spotify® playlists, available here, curated to complement select fragrances from its collection. From listening to the brand's playlists to the distinctive crackle of the wooden wick and must-have fragrances of the season, WoodWick candles can help Americans indulge in a bit of pre-holiday, personal restoration.

The recent survey also revealed that people are desperately searching for more "me-time," especially around the holidays. Many of which reported that they would do almost anything for more "me-time," throughout this busy season:

77 percent of Americans agree that having "me-time" to decompress is necessary for getting through holiday festivities, but 70 percent will put their "me-time" on hold if life gets too hectic.

Nearly two-thirds (65 percent) of Americans said that finding purposeful "me-time" moments during the holidays can help combat feeling overwhelmed, with nearly half (46 percent) even agreeing they would endure listening to the same song on repeat for three days straight if it meant getting more time to themselves.

The most draining activities throughout the holiday season include cleaning dishes after a holiday meal (38 percent), wrapping presents (35 percent) and cooking Thanksgiving dinner (34 percent).

Over 70 percent of Americans report they already use candles during their "me-time" moments, with nearly half noting the calming qualities they provide while burning.

The WoodWick brand's seasonal lineup includes the new scents Elderberry Bourbon and Juniper & Spruce, that will be available starting November 1, 2021. These new fragrances will be paired with long-time favorites, Fireside and White Teak, available through the WoodWick online store, Walmart,Walmart.com ($3 - $31 MSRP) and other select retailers. For more information or to purchase the seasonal fragrances, please visit www.WoodWick.com. For inspiration and more indulgences, follow the WoodWick brand on Instagram, Pinterest, Spotify and Facebook.

About WoodWick®

Refined, elegant designs. Curated, sophisticated fragrances. A distinctive, soothing crackle. WoodWick® candles have been indulging the senses since 2006. Combining carefully selected natural materials and luxury craftmanship poured into an iconic hourglass vessel, WoodWick® candles feature patented Pluswick® Innovation to share the signature crackling sound from the natural-wood wick for a unique multi-sensory experience of sound, sight, and fragrance.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex®, Woodwick® Candle and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

CONTACT:

Sadie Newman

Sadie.Newman@zenogroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newell Brands