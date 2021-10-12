Washington Speakers Bureau Adds Author and Beloved Former Disney CEO Bob Iger to Exclusive Roster: Available for Bookings in 2022

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great pleasure that the Washington Speakers Bureau announces the addition of Bob Iger - Executive Chairman, Chairman of the Board, and former CEO (2005-2020) of the Walt Disney Company - to our exclusive speakers roster.

"We are honored to have Bob Iger join the WSB family," shared WSB CEO Christine Farrell. "As one of the most innovative and successful CEOs in history, Bob's expertise and proven ability to lead during difficult times will provide immense value to audiences around the world."

Iger has never shied away from a challenge. At a time when competition was more intense than ever and technology was changing faster than at any time in the company's history, he doubled down and recommitted to Disney's core values, leading it to become one of the world's largest and most admired media and entertainment companies. Now, he shares his insights with audiences in a presentation format that informs, inspires and delights.

Iger guided Disney with three fundamental pillars of strategic vision: generating the best creative content possible; fostering innovation while utilizing the latest technology; and expanding into new markets around the world.

His legacy of success cannot be understated. Iger has been named TIME's Businessperson of the Year (2019); one of the "World's Most Powerful People" by Forbes magazine (2018); one of the "Top Gun CEOs" by Forbes magazine (2009); one of Fortune magazine's "25 Most Powerful People in Business" (2006, 2007); one of the "Best CEOs" by Institutional Investor magazine (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011); MarketWatch CEO of the Year (2006); and "CEO of the Year" by Chief Executive (2014). Iger is also the author of the #1 New York Times Best Seller "The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of The Walt Disney Company," published in 2019.

Based on his extensive experience, Iger is able to provide value to teams and organizations looking for inspiration and guidance relating to creativity, leadership, innovation, and moving forward while rebuilding in a post-covid world. He will be available for bookings beginning in 2022.

