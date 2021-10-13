Audio Eyewear Gets A Much-Needed Makeover With New Soundcore Frames

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations' premium audio brand, today unveiled its Soundcore Frames, a new audio eyewear product that features an immersive listening experience and multiple frame styles.
"Up till now the emerging audio eyewear space has been pretty dull with only limited design choices," says Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "With our new Soundcore Frames we hope to reset things, bringing a more stylish audio listening experience to the market."
Immersive Sound
Soundcore Frames feature the company's patented OpenSurround system™, designed with two customized drivers in each arm, custom DSP and a listening port for a more immersive experience. The main speaker is in front of the user's ear, with another located behind the ear to help amplify the stereo sound. Soundcore Frames also feature on-ear wearing detection and will automatically pause audio when the glasses are removed.
Great for Phone and Video Calls
Soundcore Frames features noise reducing microphones and can be easily paired with a phone, tablet or PC to take calls or participate in online meetings from anywhere. In addition, Soundcore Frames come with a private listening mode that can help reduce audio leakage when on a call.
Interchangeable Frames
When purchasing on Soundcore.com, consumers can choose from one of ten different frame styles to come with their new Soundcore Frames. They can also purchase additional frames in an assortment of sizes, shapes and styles including tinted sunglasses, prescription and blue-light filtering options. And with Soundcore's Pull and Plug quick release system, consumers can easily swap out different styles.
The Soundcore app and website feature a virtual try-on experience so consumers can find the perfect frame style to go with their new Soundcore Frames.
Touch and Voice Controls
Controlling the Soundcore Frames is easy with both touch and voice controls. Consumers can customize a number of touch and swipe motions to play and pause music, answer phone calls, raise and lower the volume and advance or reverse tracks. Multiple trigger words can also perform these actions using AI voice technology.
Battery Life
Soundcore Frames offer up to 5.5 hours of playback on a single charge as well as the ability to fast charge an additional 1.5 hours of playback with a 10-minute charge.
Availability and Pricing
Soundcore Frames are expected to become available on Soundcore.com, Amazon.com and in retail partners including Best Buy in early/mid-November for $199.99 in the US, £149.99 in the UK, €179.99 EUR in Germany and Europe and $249 CAD in Canada. Additional frame models will be available for purchase via Soundcore.com in the coming weeks at a price of $49.99 in the US, £49.99 in the UK, €49.99 EUR in Germany and Europe and $59.99 CAD in Canada.
Product Specs:
- Frequency response: 20~20kHz
- Drivers(speakers): 4 (2 per side)
- Size of Drivers / Material: 25mm x 8mm (main); 8mm diameter (rear) / PET
- Battery Type / Capacity: Lithium Polymer / 110mA (x2)
- Playtime / Talk Time / (Normal mode): 5.5 hours @ 60% Volume / 5 Hours
- Fast Charging Time: 10 mins = 1.5 hours
- Charging Cable: Magnetic charging cable with USB
- Bluetooth Version: 5.2
- IP / IPX Rating: IPX4
- Control Type: Touch / Swipe / Voice
- Compatible with voice assistants
- Audio Codecs: SBC, AAC
- On-Ear Wearing Detection
- 10 frame options including prescription, polarized and blue-light filtering lenses
For more information, please visit our global product listings at: Soundcore US Listing, Soundcore DE Listing, Soundcore UK Listing, Soundcore EU Listing, Soundcore CA Listing
High-res product and lifestyle images of the new Soundcore Frames can be found at https://bit.ly/SoundcoreFramesPressKit
About Soundcore
Soundcore creates audio products that help spark emotions through music. This includes true wireless earbuds endorsed by Grammy-winning audio engineers and musicians, as well as over-ear headphones and indoor and outdoor Bluetooth speakers designed to amplify the party. Soundcore is part of the Anker Innovations' family of consumer brands. For more information, please visit soundcore.com.
About Anker Innovations
Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its four key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula and Soundcore.
More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and products can be found at anker.com.
