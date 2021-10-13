Cherne Expands Line of Robotically Manufactured I-Series Test Plugs to Include Larger Sizes

Test plugs sized up to 48" are now available, featuring the safety and durability of the innovative I-Series technology

SHAKOPEE, Minn., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherne Industries, part of the Oatey Co. family of companies, today announced the addition of larger test plug sizes within its I-Series line of Test-Ball®, Muni-Ball® and Air-Loc® pipe plugs. I-Series plugs are built using an innovative robotic manufacturing system that delivers industry-leading quality, consistency and durability. The new I-Series Test-Ball®, Muni-Ball® and Air-Loc® plugs are available as large as 24-48".

Part of the Oatey family of brands, Cherne® was acquired by Oatey Co. in 1990. Cherne offers pneumatic and mechanical plugs, deflection gauges, testing equipment, tools and accessories for residential, commercial, industrial and municipal piping systems. (PRNewsfoto/Cherne Industries)

Cherne's I-Series Test Plugs provide improved performance and safety through their optimized design. Manufactured robotically, each plug's natural rubber core is mechanically bonded to its aluminum end plate, ensuring precision and consistency while eliminating failures that can result from chemical-bonding processes.

In addition, I-Series plugs feature corrosion-resistant aluminum base plates with laser-etched identifiers, replacing the use of raised rubber markings that eventually wear away with usage. The plugs are lightweight, short and flexible, while offering superior back pressure to accommodate the range of plug sizes offered. Protective sleeves are also available for the full range of I-Series plugs, helping further preserve the plugs for extended use.

For more information, visit cherneind.com.

ABOUT CHERNE INDUSTRIES

Part of the Oatey Co. family of brands, Cherne Industries (Cherne®) is the industry-leading manufacturer of test plugs and testing equipment for residential, commercial, industrial and municipal piping systems. Based out of its state-of-the-art headquarters in Shakopee, Minn., Cherne's products are manufactured with an unwavering commitment to safety and quality.

Available via Oatey Co.'s distribution network throughout North America and through partner distribution on every continent, Cherne products are relied upon by residential and commercial contractors, as well as industrial and municipal engineers, worldwide.

For more information, visit www.CherneInd.com, call 1-800-843-7584 or follow Cherne on LinkedIn.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Oatey Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oatey Co.)

Cherne I-Series Test-Ball® pipe plug

Cherne I-Series Muni-Ball® pipe plug

Cherne I-Series Air-Loc® pipe plug

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cherne Industries