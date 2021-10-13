DAF Awards $30 Million Contract to Eurofins Genomics to Expand Oligonucleotide (DNA) Capacity for Diagnostic Testing

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Air Force, in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), awarded a $30 million contract to Eurofins Genomics US to build a new production facility and expanded capacity for the manufacturing of reagents used in COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

The new facility will focus on the production of GMP grade synthetic DNA, also called oligonucleotides (oligos), for molecular diagnostic testing. Molecular testing is an extremely accurate method for identifying viruses and utilized by a wide array of different applications. In fact, all PCR-based COVID-19 tests are based on molecular technology and accredited as the most reliable type of COVID-19 test.

Oligos are a key reagent in molecular diagnostic testing but vulnerable to supply shortages. Producing synthetic DNA requires highly-regulated, high-throughput manufacturing. During spikes in demand, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, oligo manufacturers face capacity constraints when meeting demand. This industrial expansion for Eurofins will significantly increase oligonucleotide production capacity. The partnership with DAF and HHS will solve a critical supply chain problem. The new facility will increase domestic production of oligos to combat current and future pandemics and empower a broader range of research in the molecular diagnostic field.

The new facility will be located next to Eurofins Genomics' current facility in Louisville, KY, which is a logistical hub for the Eurofins Group in the United States. The strategic location of the new facility will enable fast and reliable distribution of these key reagents across the country, further mitigating supply chain issues and supporting domestic laboratory testing for COVID-19.

