Sony Releases FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II Lens; Learn More Info at B&H Photo

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II Lens, an extensive overhaul of one of the most popular lenses in the G Master lineup. The upgrade boasts completely reconfigured optics, faster and more accurate autofocus, and a laundry list of practical improvements for stills and video shooters. A favorite zoom of professional portrait, event, sports, and wildlife photographers, this bright, constant-aperture lens works well for a wide variety of subjects.

Inheriting lens tech from Sony's super-telephoto G Master primes, the new lens boosts performance while simultaneously cutting back on weight. At 2.3 lb, it is 30% lighter than the previous model and claims the title of lightest large-aperture 70-200mm on the market. Collectively, it comprises 17 elements in 14 groups, including an extreme aspherical (XA) element that reduces distance-related aberrations, like onion-ring bokeh. Two ED and two Super ED elements have also been added to combat chromatic aberration for accurate image rendering. On exposed elements there is a Nano AR Coating II that provides anti-reflection protection to temper flare and ghosting so you can use it in challenging lighting environments with minimal distortion.

Corner-to-corner sharpness has been improved, providing the kind of resolution photographers have come to expect from Sony's G Master line. With a minimum focusing distance a hair under 16 inches and maximum magnification of 0.3x, the new lens will also get you closer to your subjects than its predecessor could. Compatible with Sony's 1.4x and 2x teleconverters to achieve the reach of a 400mm f/5.6 while retaining all communication and functionality. An 11-blade circular aperture produces smooth, natural-looking bokeh when separating subjects from their environments.

Not content to simply tweak optics, the latest G Master features evolved autofocusing capabilities, making it four times faster and 30% more accurate than its past version. In order to achieve this feat, four extreme dynamic linear motors are used―two for each focusing group―making this the first large-aperture tele-zoom to feature such a design. Internal focusing permits fast, smooth, and quiet capture with less distraction when shooting and floating elements are also used, which maintain high sharpness throughout the focusing range.

Videographers will appreciate reduced focus breathing, focus shift while zooming, and axis shift while zooming for consistent capture. Like other recent G Master lenses, the 70-200 includes a de-clickable aperture ring for smooth depth-of-field adjustments. A full-time DMF switch allows you to activate manual focusing when the focusing ring is used, even in AF-C mode, so you can easily fine-tune capture. Linear response manual focusing provides efficient and accurate adjustments. Optical image stabilization is available with the addition of Mode 3, which benefits framing stability for moving subjects.

Physically, the lens incorporates a blend of new and old features. Focus, zoom, and aperture are all independently controllable for streamlined, on-lens adjustments. Three customizable focus hold buttons further expand on-lens functionality. Additionally, a focus limiter switch offers full range or infinity-to-3 meters for more efficient capture. An iris-lock switch is also incorporated into the lens barrel to revert adjustments to the camera body, preventing accidental on-lens changes.

Dust and moisture resistance has been boosted around seams, buttons, and the lens mount so you can take this lens on assignment virtually anywhere with confidence. A fluorine coating on the front element protects against fingerprints, dust, and oil. Last but not least, the new lens incorporates a refashioned lens hood that has an opening so you can control circular polarizer and ND filters, a flocked interior to prevent reflections, and a silicone rubber on the front edge for added protection.

