Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) Subsidiary Alternative Laboratories, LLC., Secures $1.9M Nutraceutical Order from a New Client in Men's Health and Anti-Aging

PHOENIX, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, subsidiary Alternative Laboratories, LLC., announces that it has secured a $1,900,000 purchase order from a new client focusing on Men's Health and Anti-Aging products. The company expects this production order to be fulfilled in Q4 2021 and Q1 2022.

Alternative Laboratories, LLC (Alt Labs) is a private label dietary and nutritional supplement contract manufacturer located in Southwest Florida. Alt Labs' mission is to provide its clients with successful, cutting-edge, and effective products. Their honest and transparent, solution-driven approach to the entire product development and manufacturing process offers a refreshing alternative to industry standards.

Kent Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, had this to say: "I congratulate the team at Alt Labs for their hard work and perseverance in the facilitation of this deal. The care and attention to detail implemented into manufacturing all of our customer's products is something Alt Labs is known for worldwide. This specific customer represents a distinct men's health product line that we haven't had the opportunity to pursue in the past. We are confident in growing this segment into a much larger sales opportunity in 2022 and beyond."

About Alpine 4 Holdings: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP) is a NASDAQ traded conglomerate that acquires businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas, and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

