CEOs Will Talk at Nikkei Forum: World Economic Revival and Corporate Management in New Normal

-23rd Nikkei Global Management Forum, Bringing Together World's Most Successful Business Executives, to Be Held on Nov. 9-10, 2021, in Tokyo-

TOKYO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikkei Inc. will host the 23rd Nikkei Global Management Forum on November 9 - 10, 2021, co-hosted with IMD and Harvard Business School. The event will be streaming online from the real venue in Tokyo.

(Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106263/202110081351/_prw_PI7fl_EDo4o7SZ.jpg)

Immerse in two days of inspiring presentations and discussions by global business leaders:

Shantanu Narayen, Chairman, Adobe

Colin M. Angle, Chairman, iRobot

Amin H. Nasser, President, Saudi Aramco

Hyun-Suk Kim, President, Samsung Electronics

Masahiko Uotani, President, Shiseido

Christophe Weber, President, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Tomoko Namba, Founder, DeNA

Mike Henry, CEO, BHP

Jean-Claude Biver, former Chairman, Hublot

Jouko Karvinen, Chairman, Finnair

Aya Komaki, President, Sanrio Entertainment

Bret Taylor, President, Salesforce

D. Robert Hale, Partner, ValueAct Capital

Kentaro Ohyama, Chairman, IRIS Group

Yuichi Kitao, President, Kubota Corporation

Shintaro Yamada, CEO, Mercari

Kana Bougaki, Co-Founder, Makuake

Charles D. Lake II, Chairman, Aflac Life Insurance Japan

Akio Yamaguchi, General Manager and President, IBM Japan

Asumi Saito, Co-Founder, Waffle

Toshiya Mori, Chairman, KPMG Japan

Shinji Okuyama, President, Google Japan

Reiko Hayashi, Director and Deputy President, BofA Securities Japan

Jean-Francois Manzoni, President, IMD

Dominique Turpin, Professor, IMD

Hirotaka Takeuchi, Professor, Harvard Business School, and others

*Honorifics and titles omitted, in no particular order

For updated program: https://ngmf.com/

Event Outline

Date: November 9 (Tue) - 10 (Wed), 2021 9:00-19:00 (JST)

Venue: IMPERIAL HOTEL, TOKYO

Ticket: Virtual Pass JPY55,000 (including tax)

Organizers: Nikkei Inc., IMD, Harvard Business School

Corporate Sponsors: Google Japan, Kubota Corporation, KPMG Japan, ValueAct Capital, BHP

Sponsor: IBM Japan

Special Supporter: Financial Times

For details, visit: https://bit.ly/3oMmBmG

7 Take-Aways of the 23rd Nikkei Global Management Forum: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202110081351-O1-Qpml0sCl.pdf

About Nikkei

Nikkei is a world-renowned media brand for Asian news, respected for quality journalism and for being a trusted provider of business news and information. Founded as a market news provider in Japan in 1876, Nikkei has grown into one of the world's largest media corporations, with 37 foreign editorial bureaus and approximately 1,500 journalists worldwide. Nikkei acquired the Financial Times in 2015.

