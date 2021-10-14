FOTILE Introduces A Multifunctional 4-in-1 Countertop Oven

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FOTILE, a global leader in household appliances, announced today the launch of ChefCubii™, a new flagship series of combination countertop ovens. Dedicated to elevating cooking experiences for consumers worldwide, the introduction of the ChefCubii marks FOTILE's expansion into the small kitchen appliance category.

The ChefCubii features a 1 cu.ft. capacity, easy operation, and a large see-through window to allow users to closely observe the cooking process. Intended to make cooking convenient, quick, and fun, the 4-in-1 steam-combi oven's main functionalities include:

Steam Mode : Capable of 3 steam modes – low, regular or high – to create moisture in the oven resulting in a healthier cooking method.

Bake Mode: Delivering four methods of baking for diverse cooking – True Convection Bake, Convection Bake, Broil and Steam-Bake – each offers a precise amount of heat for everything from delicate bakes to big cuts of meats and roasts.

Air Fryer Mode : High-speed heat circulation extracts excess greases, and evenly cooks and crisps food from all angles – zero oil needed.

Dehydrator Mode: Low-temperature drying creates versatile tastes, such as preservative-free, healthy snacks at home, while adequately retaining the food's nutrients.

Designed to modernize and simplify the overall cooking experience, the ChefCubii combi oven is also equipped with 40 preset smart recipes. It can effectively prepare a variety of cuisines, including meats, seafood, vegetables, and even pastries, via built-in cook times and temperature controls.

For long-lasting durability, the ChefCubii is made with food-grade, 304 stainless steel and features a unique self-clean steam function which ensures the countertop oven has no leftover odors or remaining food deposits, making it easy to maintain and keep sparkling clean no matter how often you use the appliance.

"With established excellence in the large appliance category, FOTILE is thrilled to expand our product portfolio by bringing to market the ChefCubii Series," said Stein Shi, Operations Director. "Built on the foundation of product innovation and creating functional, stylish, and family-oriented appliances, we've combined traditional cooking methods like baking and broiling, with newer methods such as air-frying and convection baking, to produce this multifunctional countertop appliance that is ideal for modern kitchens, small space living, and more."

ChefCubii™ Series is now available for purchase on FOTILE's website or Amazon for $499.

To learn more about FOTILE, please visit us.fotileglobal.com.

