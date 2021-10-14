Global Energy Prize holds award ceremony for its laureates from Greece, Italy, Russia and USA

Global Energy Prize holds award ceremony for its laureates from Greece, Italy, Russia and USA

MOSCOW, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Energy Association's gala ceremony took place in Moscow at the Russian Energy Week forum.

The Global Energy Prize

Owing to Covid restrictions, the gala prize award ceremony for 2020 was postponed until 2021.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak presented the prizes to the 2020 and 2021

Global Energy Prize laureates. The ceremony was chaired by the President of the Global Energy

Association, Sergey Brilev.

Here are the names of the 2021 laureates.

Zinfer Ismagilov (Russia) was a laureate in the "Conventional Energy" nomination for his

contribution to the chemistry of carbon materials, heterogeneous catalysis, and climate action.

Suleyman Allakhverdiev (Russia) was a laureate in the "Non-conventional energy" nomination

for his outstanding contribution to the development of alternative energy, scientific achievements

in the design of artificial photosynthesis systems, a cycle of scientific works in the field of

bioenergy and hydrogen energy.

Yi Cui (USA) was a laureate in the "New ways of energy application" nomination for his

exceptional contributions in nanomaterials design, synthesis and characterisation for energy and

the environment, particularly for transformational innovations in battery science.

Here are the names of the 2020 laureates.

Carlo Rubbia (Italy) was a laureate in the "Conventional Energy" nomination for the promotion

of sustainability of energy use in the field of nuclear waste and natural gas pyrolysis.

Peidong Yang (USA) was a laureate in the "Non-Conventional Energy" nomination for

pioneering invention of nanoparticle-based solar cell and artificial photosynthesis.

Nikolaos Hatziargyriou (Greece) was a laureate in the "New Ways of Energy Application"

nomination for his contribution to the stability of power grid systems by pioneering smart and

microgrid systems by using artificial intelligence.

"In today's world, energy is one of the foundations of socio-economic development," Alexander

Novak said in his address during the ceremony. "And that is why scientific discoveries in this field affect the future path to be taken in the development of out entire civilisation. It is in this regard that the Global Energy Prize is becoming a landmark event which reflects not just the future of the fuel and energy complex, but humankind as a whole."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Global Energy Association