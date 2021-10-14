2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Results

Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. ("Mammoth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TUSK) today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Overview for the Third Quarter 2021:

Total revenue was $57.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $70.5 million for the same quarter last year and $47.4 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $40.9 million, or a $0.88 loss per share, as compared to net income of $3.4 million, or a $0.07 income per share, for the same quarter last year, and a net loss of $34.8 million, or a $0.75 loss per share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was ($29.7) million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $22.1 million for the same quarter last year and ($5.5) million for the second quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, Mammoth recognized expense of $32.6 million related to its settlement with Gulfport Energy Corporation. Excluding this non-recurring expense, adjusted EBITDA was $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Arty Straehla, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, "We are pleased with the positive trajectory throughout our business segments during the third quarter compared to the second quarter, which led to higher revenue and an improved bottom line. We are also encouraged by the positive trends in our infrastructure business in the third quarter, including increased storm work relative to the second quarter, a new fiber maintenance and installation contract and increased bidding activity, as well as internal personnel changes that are gaining traction in this segment. Funding for projects in the infrastructure space remains strong with the added opportunity of a new federal infrastructure bill, which we are optimistic will be passed in the near future. While this is a sector impacted by near-term seasonality, we remain focused on improving results as we continue migrating the Company further into the infrastructure space to enhance long-term growth and sustainability.

"In our oilfield businesses, improved commodities pricing continues to contribute to positive industry movement and increased equipment utilization as we ramped up a second hydraulic fracturing fleet during the quarter. In our sand business, we continue to see increased market activity."

Straehla continued, "Lastly, as documented in several recent press releases, we are continuing to pursue numerous avenues in our efforts to collect our receivable from PREPA for work performed by our subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC in Puerto Rico. We believe that published documentation to date continues to show that our team performed a difficult job in a difficult environment to save lives and aid the people of Puerto Rico in their time of need."

Infrastructure Services
Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $23.5 million, or approximately 41% of Mammoth's total revenue, for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $43.6 million for the same quarter last year and $17.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in revenue compared to the same quarter of 2020 is primarily due to a decline in storm activity, resulting in lower storm restoration revenue, as well as management and crew turnover.

Well Completion Services
Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $22.7 million on 688 stages for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $15.8 million on 449 stages for the same quarter last year and $17.4 million on 520 stages for the second quarter of 2021. On average, 1.2 of the Company's fleets were active for the third quarter, compared to an average utilization of 0.9 fleets during the same quarter last year and during the second quarter of 2021.

Natural Sand Proppant Services
Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $6.0 million for the same quarter last year and $6.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. In the third quarter of 2021, the Company sold approximately 315,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $16.58 per ton, as compared to sales of approximately 68,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $15.59 per ton during the same quarter last year. In the second quarter of 2021, sales were approximately 255,000 tons of sand at an average price of $15.80 per ton.

Drilling Services
Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $1.2 million for the same quarter last year and $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2021.

As a result of market conditions, the Company temporarily shut down its contract land drilling operations beginning in December 2019 and its rig hauling operations beginning in April 2020.

Other Services
Mammoth's other services, including aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full-service transportation, remote accommodations, equipment manufacturing and infrastructure engineering and design services, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $6.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $4.7 million for the same quarter last year and $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.

As a result of market conditions, the Company temporarily shut down its cementing and acidizing operations as well as its flowback operations beginning in July 2019, its coil tubing and full-service transportation operations beginning in July 2020 and its crude oil hauling operations beginning in July 2021.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $41.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $12.2 million for the same quarter last year and $12.0 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


2021


2020


2021


2021


2020

Cash expenses:










Compensation and benefits

$

3,353



$

3,449



$

3,333



$

11,379



$

11,138


Professional services

4,571



5,651



5,806



13,783



15,335


Other(a)

2,252



2,163



2,464



7,058



6,572


Total cash SG&A expense

10,176



11,263



11,603



32,220



33,045


Non-cash expenses:










Bad debt provision(b)

31,449



626



76



41,650



2,306


Stock based compensation

241



291



304



827



1,326


Total non-cash SG&A expense

31,690



917



380



42,477



3,632


Total SG&A expense

$

41,866



$

12,180



$

11,983



$

74,697



$

36,677




a.

Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.

b.

The bad debt provision for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, includes $31.2 million and $41.2 million, respectively, for settlement of our accounts with Gulfport Energy Corporation and its subsidiaries.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 73% for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to 17% for the same quarter last year and 25% for the second quarter of 2021.

Liquidity
As of September 30, 2021, Mammoth had cash on hand of $8.0 million, outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $77.0 million and $43.2 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $9.0 million of outstanding letters of credit. As of September 30, 2021, Mammoth had total liquidity of $51.2 million.

On November 3, 2021, Mammoth entered into a third amendment to its revolving credit facility, providing, among other things, for a limited waiver and suspension of the leverage ratio and fixed charges coverage ratio covenants for the quarters ending September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021 and permanently reducing the maximum revolving advance amount under its revolving credit facility from $130 million to $120 million. As of November 3, 2021, Mammoth had cash on hand of $6.5 million, outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $76.1 million and $24.1 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $9.0 million of outstanding letters of credit, the $10 million reduction in the borrowing base and the requirement to maintain a $10 million reserve out of the available borrowing capacity during the limited waiver period, which will end on May 15, 2022, but may terminate earlier upon the occurrence of certain events.

Capital Expenditures
The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


2021


2020


2021


2021


2020

Infrastructure services(a)

$

181



$

178



$

104



$

474



$

221


Well completion services(b)

2,392



698



388



3,192



3,752


Natural sand proppant services(c)

16



194



5



429



1,069


Drilling services(d)

4



132



1



42



199


Other(e)

172



323



63



337



708


Total capital expenditures

$

2,765



$

1,525



$

561



$

4,474



$

5,949




a.

Capital expenditures primarily for tooling and other equipment for the periods presented.

b.

Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades to our pressure pumping fleet to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and water transfer equipment for the periods presented.

c.

Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented.

d.

Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented.

e.

Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.

Conference Call Information
Mammoth will host a conference call on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Central time (9:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial and operational results. The telephone number to access the conference call is 216-562-0385. The conference call will also be webcast live on https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.
Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. The Company also provides products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: infrastructure services, well completion services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com.

Contacts:
Mark Layton, CFO
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc
investors@mammothenergy.com

Rick Black / Ken Dennard
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
TUSK@dennardlascar.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements
This news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, including on the conference call announced herein) contains certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Mammoth expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "would," "may," "probable," "likely" and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include statements, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business outlook and plans, future financial position, liquidity and capital resources, operations, performance, acquisitions, returns, capital expenditure budgets, costs and other guidance regarding future developments. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, forecasts for the Company's existing operations, experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and their effect on Mammoth, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all). Moreover, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those described in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings it makes with the SEC, including those relating to the Company's acquisitions and contracts, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections which are implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, related global and national health concerns and economic repercussions and the resulting negative impact on demand for our services; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices and actions by OPEC members and other exporting nations affecting commodities prices and production levels; operational challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, including logistical challenges, protecting the health and well-being of our employees, remote work arrangements, performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; the failure to receive or delays in receiving governmental authorizations, approvals and/or payments; the outcome of ongoing government investigations and other legal proceedings, including those relating to the contracts awarded to the Company's subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority; the Company's inability to replace the prior levels of work in its business segments, including its infrastructure and well completion services segments; risks relating to economic conditions; whether a federal infrastructure bill is implemented and the terms thereof; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more of Mammoth's significant suppliers or customers; the loss of management and/or crews; the outcome or settlement of our litigation matters, including the adverse impact of the recent settlements with Gulfport Energy Corporation and MasTec Renewables Puerto Rico, LLC, and the effect on our financial condition and results of operations ; the effects of government regulation, permitting and other legal requirements; operating risks; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity; Mammoth's ability to regain compliance with certain financial covenants and comply with other terms and conditions under our recently amended revolving credit facility; weather; natural disasters; litigation; volatility in commodity markets; competition in the oil and natural gas and infrastructure industries; and costs and availability of resources.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. We undertake no obligation to correct, revise or update any forward-looking statement after the date such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


ASSETS


September 30,


December 31,



2021


2020

CURRENT ASSETS


(in thousands)

Cash and cash equivalents


$

7,953



$

14,822


Short-term investment


1,760



1,750


Accounts receivable, net


402,035



393,112


Receivables from related parties, net


238



28,461


Inventories


9,438



12,020


Prepaid expenses


3,859



13,825


Other current assets


754



758


Total current assets


426,037



464,748







Property, plant and equipment, net


194,478



251,262


Sand reserves


64,806



65,876


Operating lease right-of-use assets


14,766



20,179


Intangible assets, net - customer relationships


277



408


Intangible assets, net - trade names


3,194



4,366


Goodwill


12,608



12,608


Deferred income tax asset


8,094




Other non-current assets


4,247



5,115


Total assets


$

728,507



$

824,562


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable


$

43,628



$

40,316


Payables to related parties


5



3


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


54,724



44,408


Current operating lease liability


6,996



8,618


Current portion of long-term debt


1,449



1,165


Income taxes payable


39,283



34,088


Total current liabilities


146,085



128,598







Long-term debt, net of current portion


79,195



81,338


Deferred income tax liabilities


687



24,741


Long-term operating lease liability


7,591



11,377


Asset retirement obligation


3,682



4,746


Other liabilities


15,003



10,435


Total liabilities


252,243



261,235







COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES










EQUITY





Equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 46,684,065 and 45,769,283 issued
and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020


467



458


Additional paid in capital


537,980



537,039


Retained earnings


(59,236)



28,895


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(2,947)



(3,065)


Total equity


476,264



563,327


Total liabilities and equity


$

728,507



$

824,562


MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


2021


2020


2021


2021


2020


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

REVENUE


Services revenue

$

52,417



$

55,279



$

40,867



$

135,975



$

169,002


Services revenue - related parties

601



8,565



90



15,678



35,228


Product revenue

4,467



4,815



6,483



17,932



18,171


Product revenue - related parties



1,875





2,145



5,625


Total revenue

57,485



70,534



47,440



171,730



228,026












COST AND EXPENSES










Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $35,857, $20,424, $17,861, $53,448 and $65,728, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020)

43,538



41,445



43,103



128,703



154,397


Services cost of revenue - related parties (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $0, $0, $0, $0 and $0, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020)

181



131



107



397



329


Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $4,667, $2,689, $2,384, $7,051 and $7,344, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020)

9,865



4,353



7,165



22,939



21,862


Selling, general and administrative

41,866



11,979



11,791



74,312



36,063


Selling, general and administrative - related parties



201



192



385



614


Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

19,148



23,132



20,265



60,559



73,130


Impairment of goodwill









54,973


Impairment of other long-lived assets

547







547



12,897


Total cost and expenses

115,145



81,241



82,623



287,842



354,265


Operating loss

(57,660)



(10,707)



(35,183)



(116,112)



(126,239)












OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)










Interest expense, net

(1,484)



(1,098)



(1,169)



(3,878)



(4,207)


Other income (expense), net

11,056



7,943



(14,998)



6,004



23,489


Other income (expense), net - related parties



1,099





(515)



2,232


Total other income (expense)

9,572



7,944



(16,167)



1,611



21,514


Loss before income taxes

(48,088)



(2,763)



(51,350)



(114,501)



(104,725)


Benefit for income taxes

(7,187)



(6,193)



(16,560)



(26,370)



(8,979)


Net (loss) income

$

(40,901)



$

3,430



$

(34,790)



$

(88,131)



$

(95,746)












OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)










Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of ($69), ($95), $63, $36  and $116, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(289)



324



239



118



(422)


Comprehensive (loss) income

$

(41,190)



$

3,754



$

(34,551)



$

(88,013)



$

(96,168)












Net (loss) income per share (basic)

$

(0.88)



$

0.07



$

(0.75)



$

(1.90)



$

(2.10)


Net (loss) income per share (diluted)

$

(0.88)



$

0.07



$

(0.75)



$

(1.90)



$

(2.10)


Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic)

46,683



45,764



46,402



46,342



45,603


Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted)

46,683



46,571



46,402



46,342



45,603


MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



Nine Months Ended


September 30,


2021


2020


(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net loss

$

(88,131)



$

(95,746)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:




Stock based compensation

950



1,598


Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

60,559



73,130


Amortization of coil tubing strings



359


Amortization of debt origination costs

469



703


Bad debt expense

41,650



2,306


Gain on disposal of property and equipment

(4,632)



(927)


Impairment of goodwill



54,973


Impairment of other long-lived assets

547



12,897


Deferred income taxes

(32,183)



(7,334)


Other

502



581


Changes in assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable, net

(50,666)



(11,707)


Receivables from related parties

28,224



(31,152)


Inventories

2,582



3,827


Prepaid expenses and other assets

9,947



8,803


Accounts payable

2,597



(5,211)


Payables to related parties

2



(508)


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

6,627



(3,166)


Income taxes payable

5,192



(1,644)


Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(15,764)



1,782






Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of property and equipment

(4,474)



(5,873)


Purchases of property and equipment from related parties



(76)


Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

9,581



4,859


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

5,107



(1,090)






Cash flows from financing activities:




Borrowings on long-term debt

31,700



30,800


Repayments of long-term debt

(33,571)



(21,000)


Proceeds from sale leaseback transaction

9,473




Payments on sale leaseback transaction

(2,106)




Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes

(1,716)



(1,423)


Debt issuance costs



(1,000)


Net cash provided by financing activities

3,780



7,377


Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash

8



(57)


Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(6,869)



8,012


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

14,822



5,872


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

7,953



$

13,884






Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:




Cash paid for interest

$

3,236



$

3,637


Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received

$

978



$

13


Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:




Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable

$

2,028



$

2,032


MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS
(in thousands)


Three months ended September  30, 2021

Infrastructure

Well
Completion(a)

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$

23,489


$

22,702


$

4,439


$

1,184


$

5,671


$


$

57,485


Intersegment revenues


30


3,980


23


482


(4,515)



Total revenue

23,489


22,732


8,419


1,207


6,153


(4,515)


57,485


Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

20,541


18,125


9,368


1,566


4,917



54,517


Intersegment cost of revenues

54


3,204




324


(4,515)


(933)


Total cost of revenue

20,595


21,329


9,368


1,566


5,241


(4,515)


53,584


Selling, general and administrative

4,586


34,606


1,068


288


1,318



41,866


Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

4,933


6,538


2,533


1,942


3,202



19,148


Impairment of other long-lived assets





547



547


Operating loss

(6,625)


(39,741)


(4,550)


(2,589)


(4,155)



(57,660)


Interest expense, net

971


215


107


56


135



1,484


Other (income) expense, net

(9,256)


755


(46)


(66)


(2,443)



(11,056)


Income (loss) before income taxes

$

1,660


$

(40,711)


$

(4,611)


$

(2,579)


$

(1,847)


$


$

(48,088)



Three months ended September 30, 2020

Infrastructure

Well
Completion(a)

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$

43,582


$

15,738


$

6,031


$

1,193


$

3,990


$


$

70,534


Intersegment revenues


27



11


687


(725)



Total revenue

43,582


15,765


6,031


1,204


4,677


(725)


70,534


Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

28,883


6,510


4,154


1,955


4,427



45,929


Intersegment cost of revenues

162


449




114


(725)



Total cost of revenue

29,045


6,959


4,154


1,955


4,541


(725)


45,929


Selling, general and administrative

7,227


1,721


1,056


382


1,794



12,180


Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

7,294


7,189


2,700


2,294


3,655



23,132


Operating income (loss)

16


(104)


(1,879)


(3,427)


(5,313)



(10,707)


Interest expense, net

623


253


70


60


92



1,098


Other (income) expense, net

(8,375)


(1,156)


1,792


20


(1,323)



(9,042)


Income (loss) before income taxes

$

7,768


$

799


$

(3,741)


$

(3,507)


$

(4,082)


$


$

(2,763)



Three months ended June 30, 2021

Infrastructure

Well
Completion(a)

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$

17,220


$

17,337


$

6,886


$

1,130


$

4,867


$


$

47,440


Intersegment revenues


36



17


682


(735)



Total revenue

17,220


17,373


6,886


1,147


5,549


(735)


47,440


Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

19,881


16,396


7,400


1,568


5,130



50,375


Intersegment cost of revenues

50


666




19


(735)



Total cost of revenue

19,931


17,062


7,400


1,568


5,149


(735)


50,375


Selling, general and administrative

7,383


1,893


991


395


1,321



11,983


Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

5,899


6,447


2,387


2,079


3,453



20,265


Operating loss

(15,993)


(8,029)


(3,892)


(2,895)


(4,374)



(35,183)


Interest expense, net

656


219


90


58


146



1,169


Other expense (income), net

15,904


1


(53)


(127)


(727)



14,998


Loss before income taxes

$

(32,553)


$

(8,249)


$

(3,929)


$

(2,826)


$

(3,793)


$


$

(51,350)



Nine months ended September 30, 2021

Infrastructure

Well
Completion(a)

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$

69,965


$

62,939


$

20,031


$

3,234


$

15,561


$


$

171,730


Intersegment revenues


120


3,980


54


1,804


(5,958)



Total revenue

69,965


63,059


24,011


3,288


17,365


(5,958)


171,730


Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

66,864


42,339


22,631


4,739


15,466



152,039


Intersegment cost of revenues

165


5,449




344


(5,958)



Total cost of revenue

67,029


47,788


22,631


4,739


15,810


(5,958)


152,039


Selling, general and administrative

18,222


47,111


4,108


1,105


4,151



74,697


Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

17,499


19,668


7,059


6,185


10,148



60,559


Impairment of other long-lived assets





547



547


Operating loss

(32,785)


(51,508)


(9,787)


(8,741)


(13,291)



(116,112)


Interest expense, net

2,287


688


291


177


435



3,878


Other (income) expense, net

(2,663)


1,196


(892)


(201)


(2,929)



(5,489)


Loss before income taxes

$

(32,409)


$

(53,392)


$

(9,186)


$

(8,717)


$

(10,797)


$


$

(114,501)



Nine months ended September 30, 2020

Infrastructure

Well
Completion(a)

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$

99,307


$

74,549


$

22,421


$

7,166


$

24,583


$


$

228,026


Intersegment revenues


1,080


95


16


2,046


(3,237)



Total revenue

99,307


75,629


22,516


7,182


26,629


(3,237)


228,026


Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

80,780


40,454


21,845


9,592


23,917



176,588


Intersegment cost of revenues

197


1,410



151


1,479


(3,237)



Total cost of revenue

80,977


41,864


21,845


9,743


25,396


(3,237)


176,588


Selling, general and administrative

19,001


5,347


3,737


2,776


5,816



36,677


Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

22,416


23,346


7,380


7,814


12,174



73,130


Impairment of goodwill


53,406




1,567



54,973


Impairment of other long-lived assets


4,203



326


8,368



12,897


Operating loss

(23,087)


(52,537)


(10,446)


(13,477)


(26,692)



(126,239)


Interest expense, net

2,091


857


217


450


592



4,207


Other (income) expense, net

(24,082)


(2,444)


1,753


(251)


(697)



(25,721)


Loss before income taxes

$

(1,096)


$

(50,950)


$

(12,416)


$

(13,676)


$

(26,587)


$


$

(104,725)




a.

Mammoth changed the name of its pressure pumping segment to the well completion segment during the fourth quarter of 2020.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


Adjusted EBITDA


Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of other long-lived assets, public offering costs, stock based compensation, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of the (gain) or loss on disposal of long-lived assets and interest on trade accounts receivable) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.


The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):


Consolidated



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:

2021


2020


2021


2021


2020

Net (loss) income

$

(40,901)



$

3,430



$

(34,790)



$

(88,131)



$

(95,746)


Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense

19,148



23,132



20,265



60,559



73,130


Impairment of goodwill









54,973


Impairment of other long-lived assets

547







547



12,897


Public offering costs

13





77



91




Stock based compensation

252



353



354



950



1,598


Interest expense, net

1,484



1,098



1,169



3,878



4,207


Other (income) expense, net

(11,056)



(9,042)



14,998



(5,489)



(25,721)


Benefit for income taxes

(7,187)



(6,193)



(16,560)



(26,370)



(8,979)


Interest on trade accounts receivable

7,963



9,285



9,017



25,138



26,052


Adjusted EBITDA

$

(29,737)



$

22,063



$

(5,470)



$

(28,827)



$

42,411


Infrastructure Services



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:

2021


2020


2021


2021


2020

Net (loss) income

$

(2,288)



$

6,123



$

(23,715)



$

(29,946)



$

(6,182)


Depreciation and amortization expense

4,933



7,294



5,899



17,499



22,416


Public offering costs

(7)





43



37




Stock based compensation

96



139



158



388



424


Interest expense

971



623



656



2,287



2,091


Other (income) expense, net

(9,256)



(8,375)



15,904



(2,663)



(24,082)


Provision (benefit) for income taxes

3,947



1,645



(8,838)



(2,463)



5,085


Interest on trade accounts receivable

9,290



8,170



9,017



26,980



23,796


Adjusted EBITDA

$

7,686



$

15,619



$

(876)



$

12,119



$

23,548


Well Completion Services



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:

2021


2020


2021


2021


2020

Net (loss) income

$

(40,711)



$

799



$

(8,249)



$

(53,391)



$

(50,951)


Depreciation and amortization expense

6,538



7,189



6,447



19,668



23,346


Impairment of goodwill









53,406


Impairment of other long-lived assets









4,203


Public offering costs

19





12



31




Stock based compensation

95



76



75



253



458


Interest expense

215



253



219



688



857


Other expense (income), net

755



(1,156)



1



1,196



(2,444)


Interest on trade accounts receivable

(1,327)



1,073





(1,841)



2,206


Adjusted EBITDA

$

(34,416)



$

8,234



$

(1,495)



$

(33,396)



$

31,081


Natural Sand Proppant Services



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss:

2021


2020


2021


2021


2020

Net loss

$

(4,611)



$

(3,741)



$

(3,929)



$

(9,186)



$

(12,415)


Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense

2,533



2,700



2,387



7,059



7,380


Public offering costs





12



12




Stock based compensation

32



77



65



163



354


Interest expense

107



70



90



291



217


Other income (expense), net

(46)



1,792



(53)



(892)



1,753


Interest on trade accounts receivable



26





(1)



26


Adjusted EBITDA

$

(1,985)



$

924



$

(1,428)



$

(2,554)



$

(2,685)


Drilling Services



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss:

2021


2020


2021


2021


2020

Net loss

$

(2,579)



$

(3,508)



$

(2,826)



$

(8,717)



$

(13,676)


Depreciation expense

1,942



2,294



2,079



6,185



7,814


Impairment of other long-lived assets









326


Acquisition related costs










Public offering costs





2



2




Stock based compensation

6



38



28



71



166


Interest expense

56



60



58



177



449.501


Other (income) expense, net

(66)



20



(127)



(201)



(251)


Adjusted EBITDA

$

(641)



$

(1,096)



$

(786)



$

(2,483)



$

(5,171)


Other Services(a)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):

2021


2020


2021


2021


2020

Net income (loss)

$

9,288



$

3,756



$

3,929



$

13,109



$

(12,522)


Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

3,202



3,655



3,453



10,148



12,174


Impairment of goodwill









1,567


Impairment of other long-lived assets

547







547



8,368


Public offering costs

1





8



9




Stock based compensation

23



23



28



75



196


Interest expense, net

135



92



146



435



592


Other (income) expense, net

(2,443)



(1,323)



(727)



(2,929)



(697)


Benefit for income taxes

(11,134)



(7,838)



(7,722)



(23,907)



(14,064)


Interest on trade accounts receivable



16







25


Adjusted EBITDA

$

(381)



$

(1,619)



$

(885)



$

(2,513)



$

(4,361)




a.

Includes results for Mammoth's aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full-service transportation and remote accommodations, equipment manufacturing and infrastructure engineering and design services and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted (Loss) Income per Share

Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted basic and diluted (loss) income per share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance. Management believes these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain non-cash charges, such as impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets, that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. Adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net loss and loss per share prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share to the GAAP financial measures of net loss and loss per share for the periods specified.


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


2021


2020


2021


2021


2020


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net (loss) income, as reported

$

(40,901)



$

3,430



$

(34,790)



$

(88,131)



$

(95,746)


Impairment of goodwill









54,973


Impairment of other long-lived assets

547







547



12,897


Adjusted net (loss) income

$

(40,354)



$

3,430



$

(34,790)



$

(87,584)



$

(27,876)












Basic (loss) income per share, as reported

$

(0.88)



$

0.07



$

(0.75)



$

(1.90)



$

(2.10)


Impairment of goodwill









1.21


Impairment of other long-lived assets

0.01







0.01



0.28


Adjusted basic (loss) income per share

$

(0.87)



$

0.07



$

(0.75)



$

(1.89)



$

(0.61)












Diluted (loss) income per share, as reported

$

(0.88)



$

0.07



$

(0.75)



$

(1.90)



$

(2.10)


Impairment of goodwill









1.21


Impairment of other long-lived assets

0.01







0.01



0.28


Adjusted diluted (loss) income per share

$

(0.87)



$

0.07



$

(0.75)



$

(1.89)



$

(0.61)


View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mammoth-energy-services-inc-announces-third-quarter-2021-operational-and-financial-results-301417397.html

SOURCE Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.