Net-zero mattress maker debuts "A Little Green," an 8-part podcast exploring our relationship with the environment and how we can each become climate leaders in our own communities.

Avocado Green Launches New Podcast Focusing On Actionable Ways To Fight The Climate Crisis Net-zero mattress maker debuts "A Little Green," an 8-part podcast exploring our relationship with the environment and how we can each become climate leaders in our own communities.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green Brands, makers of award-winning organic and eco-luxury mattresses and bedding, has a new podcast. The focus? The climate crisis.

Avocado Green Brands launches A Little Green podcast.

"A Little Green" is a new eight-part podcast series produced by the brand known for raising the bar for sustainability. Follow along as Avocado's executive producer Christina Thompson investigates her impact on the environment and what she can do to support a more sustainable planet. Listeners can follow along as she demystifies the "obvious" questions many find themselves asking these days, while empowering each of us to challenge the status quo and become climate leaders in our own communities. After all, protecting our planet will take all of us. "A Little Green" asks us to dig in — together.

"Fighting the climate crisis is at the heart of Avocado's mission. We produced 'A Little Green' to connect with our community on a deeper, actionable way," says Thompson. "After working on this podcast, and speaking with those on the forefront of the climate movement, I've never been more hopeful for our future. We have the tools, and we have the solutions — and there's so much opportunity out there. Our goal is for people to listen and become invigorated about the role we all play in fighting the climate crisis."

Listeners can tune in wherever they listen to podcasts. The first episode debuts on October 13, and Avocado will release subsequent episodes each Wednesday. Podcast guests include award-winning author and activist Katherine Wilkinson, Jade Begay, the climate justice campaign director for the Indigenous-led NDN Collective, and Raj Aggarwal, co-founder of the B Corp Climate Collective.

As the world's first Climate Neutral certified mattress brand, Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help mitigate the climate crisis. And through their membership with 1% For the Planet, Avocado currently donates 1% of all sales to Trees, Water, and People — the nationwide nonprofit on a mission to improve, protect, and manage natural resources with climate-vulnerable populations. TWP designs conservation projects throughout Latin America and U.S. tribal lands to enhance the environment while creating economic opportunities for locals.

Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. As a Certified B-Corp, their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational — a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India — from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. Their materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. Their mattresses are also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified, and have achieved STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® for both human and ecological safety. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-negative carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet and recipients of their inaugural Pinnacle Award, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at jessica@avocadogreenbrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avocado Green Brands