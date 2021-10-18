CEIBS #2 for second straight year in FT's EMBA ranking

SHANGHAI, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEIBS' status as a world-class business school was underlined this week as its Global EMBA programme placed second in the Financial Times' 2021 EMBA ranking once again. This is the second consecutive year CEIBS has been ranked #2 and the fourth consecutive year it has appeared in the top five. The latest release also makes CEIBS' Global EMBA the top-ranked single-school programme in Asia. The school's full-time MBA programme was ranked #7 in the world and #1 in Asia by the business media outlet this February.

"Over the past 27 years, CEIBS has adhered to a spirit of 'Conscientiousness, Innovation and Excellence' to emerge as a leading business school in Asia and the world. This latest ranking cements the school's place in the top tier of global management education and will serve as an important milestone in our development over the next five years," CEIBS President Wang Hong says. "Despite the global pandemic, China's economy has continued to grow, demonstrating its unique resilience and potential. In step with the country's development, CEIBS will continue to be a bridge connecting China with Europe and the world, and a platform for training top international business leaders."

The FT's ranking is widely considered to be the most comprehensive and influential of its kind in the world, and is based on surveys of schools and their alumni looking at factors such as career progress, faculty and diversity, research and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

"Today's announcement is testament not only to the strength of our faculty and the Global EMBA programme, but also the on-going support we have received from our students and alumni community. Our achievements as a business school are something that we can all share and celebrate," CEIBS President (European) Dipak Jain says. "The success and generosity of our students and alumni continue to be a point of pride for the school. As we look ahead to the future, we will do everything to fully empower our alumni and work together to take CEIBS to even greater heights."

The Global EMBA's strengths are reflected in many of the ranking's individual metrics. In terms of average salary today, the programme again ranked second worldwide, demonstrating the return-on-investment CEIBS graduates enjoy. The programme's work experience rank jumped four places, reflecting the depth of industry experience and senior management acumen Global EMBA students bring to the classroom. Meanwhile, our world-class faculty helped CEIBS climb eight spots up the FT research rank, a sign of their growing influence.

"As the world increasingly looks to the Chinese market for fresh innovations and business practices, CEIBS faculty are playing a leading role in cutting-edge knowledge creation and dissemination by way of signature research areas, and over 100 China-focused business cases published each year," CEIBS Vice President and Dean Ding Yuan says. "We also offer our students the opportunity to understand China's evolving place in global business on a deeper level, directly informed by what is going on here and now. As China continues to shape international business trends, our role will further grow in importance."

The Global EMBA programme boasts a highly international student body, as well as a 40% female ratio (the highest amongst all FT top 30-ranked programmes). It also brings together executives from a broad range of functions, industries and organisations to create an environment suited to those looking to expand their horizons. With a strong focus on developing leadership skills, the programme challenges participants with a range of immersive, experiential exercises, to enable personal and professional transformation.

"The uncertainty and volatility of the global economy today requires executives in every industry to be adaptable and open-minded. At the same time, the world needs empathetic, responsible business leaders who have a desire to create a lasting positive impact, not only on their own organisations, but also on broader society," CEIBS Associate Dean and Global EMBA Director Bala Ramasamy says. "The Global EMBA programme develops global leaders who consistently think beyond the short-term needs of their organisations and instinctively reach for viable, sustainable long-term solutions and strategies."

The Global EMBA programme achieved an overall satisfaction rating of 9.3 (out of 10) in this year's FT ranking, a firm indication of CEIBS' commitment to delivering the most engaging, relevant, valuable and enjoyable experience possible to every student.

The school will welcome a new Global EMBA cohort on November 6, 2021. With nearly 100 participants enrolled, it will be one of the most diverse, academically proficient and professionally experienced groups in the programme's history.

About CEIBS

China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) was co-founded by the Chinese government and European Union (EU) in 1994, with Shanghai Jiao Tong University and the EFMD serving as its executive partners. It has campuses in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Accra in Ghana, and Zurich in Switzerland.

As China's only business school to originate from government-level collaboration, CEIBS is committed to educating responsible leaders versed in 'China Depth, Global Breadth' in line with its motto of 'Conscientiousness, Innovation and Excellence.' It offers MBA, Finance MBA, EMBA, Global EMBA, Hospitality EMBA, DBA (Switzerland) and Executive Education programmes.

More than 80 full-time faculty members from nearly a dozen countries and regions worldwide bring a wealth of experience from teaching, research and business practice. To date, CEIBS has more than 26,000 alumni from over 90 countries around the world, and has provided a broad range of management programmes for more than 200,000 executives. Learn more here.

