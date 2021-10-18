CGR Products Moves to Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise to Help Grow its Business Industrial components manufacturer plans to use Infor multi-tenant cloud solution to help innovate, improve financial reporting & warehouse operations

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that CGR Products, a leading manufacturer of high-quality components for industrial applications, is moving to Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise to help grow its business. The Infor multi-tenant cloud solution, powered by its Infor M3 ERP (enterprise resource planning) system, can help the company innovate, standardize business processes, and improve financial reporting and warehouse operations.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor)

CGR Products, headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., offers custom cutting and fabricating capabilities to transform raw materials into precision components for industrial original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers in multiple markets – including automotive, commercial vehicles, marine, appliance, plastic molders, power tools, electrical, small engine, lighting, heavy equipment, and many more. The company manufactures high-quality gaskets, seals, rings and other engineered parts designed to help industrial applications perform at their best.

Steve Bartlett, CIO at CGR Products, said, "With Infor's multi-tenant cloud solution, we will have access to the latest, industry-specific capabilities that can help us continue to deliver innovative products to our customers. Infor has been a trusted partner, and we look forward to this solution providing us with a solid foundation for increased operational efficiency and business growth."

CGR Products operates in North Carolina, Alabama, Wisconsin and Minnesota with more than 125 employees and over 170,000 square feet of manufacturing, office and warehouse space. Operators use more than 100 pieces of equipment to handle jobs efficiently and with precision.

Moving to Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise can help CGR Products standardize and simplify business processes, by eliminating pockets of complexity and over-customization. The company expects to use Infor Birst networked analytics to help standardize and improve financial reporting and analysis across its business.

In addition, CGR Products plans to deploy Infor Factory Track to help automate and improve its manufacturing and warehousing operations. The company expects to leverage the solution to help streamline production, properly inventory materials, improve mobility and speed inventory operations, for example.

Designed to provide an intuitive user experience, Infor CloudSuite Distribution delivers industry-specific capabilities without extensive customizations or integrations by combining the Infor cloud platform, built on infrastructure services from AWS (Amazon Web Services), and Infor OS (Operating Service). With this approach, Infor CloudSuite Distribution can be rapidly implemented, which can help drive faster time-to-value and lower total cost of ownership. It can also help remove the burden of managing infrastructure, so companies can focus on strategic growth and other initiatives.

With Infor CloudSuite Distribution's critical business applications, organizations can experience automatic upgrades that deliver Infor's latest advances in enterprise functionality. The platform enables scalable business, networked analytics, and a user experience that can be augmented by artificial intelligence (AI).

Learn more about Infor CloudSuite Distribution and how it is delivering value for distribution customers: https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-distribution

About CGR Products

Since its beginnings in 1963 as Carolina Gasket and Rubber Company, CGR Products has been the go-to provider of customized fabrication solutions for OEM markets. CGR Products cuts, slits, laminates, and skives materials into precision components at four locations – including its corporate headquarters in Greensboro, N.C., as well as in Decatur, Ala., Waukesha, Wis., and Inver Grove Heights, Minn. Learn more at www.cgrproducts.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

