Dell Technologies Capital Expands Leadership Team Following a Year of Strong Investment and Financial Performance

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies Capital (DTC), the global venture capital investment arm of Dell Technologies, today welcomed Radhika Malik as a principal investor; Dan Fitzpatrick as principal, business development and executive programs; and Ronda Scott as head of marketing and communications, as the newest members of the firm.

For nearly a decade, Dell Technologies Capital has helped some of the world's brightest founders build disruptive enterprise technology companies. Since its inception in 2012, the DTC team has invested in more than 130 pioneering companies. Many of those companies, including JFrog and Xometry which both IPOed earlier this year, have gone to celebrate exceptional exits, generating more than $160B in market value in the process.

"We are excited to welcome the newest additions to the Dell Technologies Capital team in support of our commitment to the firm's portfolio companies," said Scott Darling, President of Dell Technologies Capital. "We are confident that the latest round of exceptional hires will serve a strategic role in helping these disruptive startups continue on their path towards success."

Malik joins DTC from Samsung Catalyst Fund, Samsung's deep technology venture fund devoted to AI/ML, semiconductors, cloud, data and 5G. Prior to that, Malik held software engineering and product management roles at early-stage startups as well as at Microsoft and Amazon. Malik holds a B.S. and M.Eng. from MIT and received her MBA from Harvard Business School. At DTC she will focus on investments in enterprise and cloud infrastructure, AI/ML, data and deep technology.

Fitzpatrick brings to DTC deep experience building executive communities, creating peer advisory programs, and leading teams within industry analyst firms and enterprise software companies. Prior to DTC, Dan worked at Gartner Research Board and at Forrester Research within their Leadership Board practice. A graduate of Gettysburg College with a passion for bringing technology leaders together to solve business problems, Fitzpatrick supports the DTC team's business development, network and community-related activities.

Scott joins DTC with 20 years of experience in leading marketing and communications efforts for both emerging and established technologies. Most recently she led marketing for venture firm General Catalyst and prior to that, led content and communications for the productivity platform Evernote. She has also held communications roles for companies in streaming media technologies and services, video gaming, social media, and consumer electronics. At DTC, she will focus on marketing and communications for both the investment practice and its portfolio companies.

