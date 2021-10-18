Gryphon Investors Announces Acquisition of Metagenics

Investment Will Support Leading Global Nutritional Products Provider's Mission to Improve Health Outcomes in Partnership with Healthcare Practitioners

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Metagenics, Inc. from Alticor Inc. Metagenics is a leading global practitioner-recommended nutritional supplement company. In partnership with Metagenics' leadership team, including CEO Brent Eck, Gryphon will continue to invest in Metagenics' global mission of providing effective nutritional solutions recommended by healthcare professionals to help people live happier, healthier lives. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Founded in 1983 and based in Aliso Viejo, CA with facilities in North America, Europe, and Australia, Metagenics creates clinically proven and transparent nutrition programs and products to support good health. Its more than 850 natural health products span seven functional areas, including digestive health, foundational health, cardiometabolic/immune response, neurological health, immune health, women's health, and bariatric health. For over 35 years, Metagenics has partnered with healthcare practitioners who recommend its nutritional products to support their patients' health with measurable results.

Metagenics' management team will continue to be led by CEO Brent Eck. As part of the transaction, Gryphon Executive Advisor Steve LaMonte will become Executive Chairman of the Metagenics Board. This will be the fourth investment on which Gryphon and Mr. LaMonte have partnered. He will be one of several Gryphon executive advisors to join the board along with Gryphon Operating Partner Mike Ferry, Gryphon Deal Partner Matt Farron, and Gryphon Managing Director Ryan Fagan. The transaction marks Gryphon's third investment in consumer health products and first investment in the nutritional health category.

Gryphon Operating Partner Mike Ferry said, "Metagenics has a unique position as a leader among nutrition brands recommended by healthcare practitioners across its three core geographic markets. We are excited to invest behind the Metagenics mission, including helping their healthcare practitioner partners to support the health of their patients around the world."

Ryan Fagan, Managing Director in Gryphon's Consumer Group, said, "We're happy to partner with a company that operates at the gold standard of scientific credibility, quality, innovation, and sourcing transparency. Both healthcare practitioners and their patients are increasingly focused on making proactive healthy lifestyle choices, and nutrition is a necessary part of that effort. Gryphon has been searching for the right platform to invest behind this movement for several years and we will continue to actively search for similar opportunities—potential acquisitions for Metagenics as well as incremental independent platforms in the health and wellness category."

Mr. Eck commented, "We are delighted to partner with the team at Gryphon as we plan for long-term sustainable growth for the Metagenics brand around the world. Gryphon brings a truly differentiated set of capabilities as a partner, and their investment will allow us to invest for the future, both organically and through strategic acquisitions."

Matt Farron, Partner and Head of Gryphon's Consumer Group, added, "Metagenics has a passionate organization led by a highly professional senior management team. We are thrilled about the potential for our partnership and the long-term future of this business."

Jefferies LLC and Solomon Partners are serving as financial advisors to Gryphon. Nomura Securities International, Inc. and William Hood & Company are serving as co-lead financial advisors to Alticor. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal advisor to Gryphon, and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP is acting as legal advisor to Alticor.

About Metagenics

Founded in 1983 and based in Aliso Viejo, CA with facilities in North America, Europe, and Australia, Metagenics is a leading global nutritional supplement company. Metagenics uses the science of nutritional genomics to create nutrition programs and products to support good health. Its more than 850 natural health products span seven functional areas, including digestive health, foundational health, cardiometabolic/immune response, neurological health, immune health, women's health, and bariatric health. For more information, visit www.metagenics.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $7.5 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

Contact:

Lambert & Co.

Caroline Luz

203-656-2829

cluz@lambert.com

or

Jennifer Hurson

845-507-0571

jhurson@lambert.com

View original content:

SOURCE Gryphon Investors