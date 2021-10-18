Guardforce AI launches Intelligent Cloud Platform to Transform Robotics Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (Nasdaq: GFAI) ("Guardforce AI"), an integrated security solutions provider in Asia, today announced the launch of its Intelligent Cloud Platform (ICP), an intelligent online robotics management platform that will allow Guardforce AI to remotely manage and monitor robots deployed with clients.

The ICP's open platform architecture will enable Guardforce AI to integrate other solutions to further enhance its features and services. It will also allow Guardforce AI to work with other AI technology providers to integrate their solutions into the platform, thereby increasing the overall value of its client offering.

In addition to its existing contactless temperature reading capability for safe entry to a property, the ICP will be enhanced to include advertising management, remote access control management and CCTV security surveillance. The advertising services solutions will provide additional revenue opportunities for clients who subscribe to Guardforce AI's Robotics as a Service (RaaS).

"We launched the ICP to support cooperation and partnerships with other technology providers, especially AI specialists, to maintain our best-in-class solution for clients. It's part of our broader strategy to transform our business into a technologically integrated security service provider," said Terence Yap, Chairman of Guardforce AI. "The launch of the ICP raises our value proposition and service offerings to clients, while also positioning us as a leading RaaS provider in the region."

Guardforce AI's new ICP services are now available in Hong Kong and Thailand. The company is working towards expanding its ICP services to other key markets within the Asia Pacific region during the coming months.

About Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is a leading integrated security solutions provider that is trusted to protect and transport the high-value assets of public and private sector organizations. Developing and introducing innovative technologies that enhance safety and protection, Guardforce AI helps clients adopt new technologies and operate safely as the Asia Pacific business landscape evolves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. We make such forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "will" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions we have made in light of our industry experience, perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this press release you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond our control) and assumptions, including the risks described in the reports and other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual operating and financial performance and cause our performance to differ materially from the performance anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of these assumptions prove incorrect or change, our actual operating and financial performance may vary in material respects from the performance projected in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

View original content:

SOURCE Guardforce AI Co. Ltd.