Resecurity® showcases Dark Web Monitoring and Threat Intelligence solutions at Gitex 2021 in UAE

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc., a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity company, today announced they will showcase their Dark Web Monitoring and Threat Intelligence solutions at Gitex 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Center, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 17-21, 2021. Gitex 2021 is one of the largest technology events in the Middle East, covering 5G, AI, fintech, blockchain, healthcare and cybersecurity with an expected 4,500 exhibitors and 100,000 visitors from 140 countries.

Aligning to the Resecurity's "one company, one mission" philosophy, Ayman Alshobaki, business development manager, MENA at Resecurity, will lead the mission of the Los Angeles-based company to provide innovative cyber threat intelligence and data-driven cybersecurity solutions to local UAE businesses, telecoms, MSSPs, system integrators and government agencies. By participating in Gitex 2021, Resecurity aims to make its products and services portfolio available to the cybersecurity and business community of the UAE.

In support of this expansion, Resecurity has recently transferred a team of cybersecurity experts, data scientists and threat intelligence analysts to share expertise with Emirati industry leaders and to increase market presence in the Gulf region. The AI-powered cybersecurity solutions developed by Resecurity are used to protect the remote workforce, e-government, smart cities and cloud and enterprise ecosystem.

"Resecurity's mission is to protect enterprises of any size, market vertical and in any geography. The UAE's geopolitical position and importance to the world economy in the energy, oil and gas and aviation industry make the UAE a target for cyberattacks, triggering rapid growth in the cybersecurity market. As a result, we have seen a huge demand for our solutions from major UAE businesses as well as other countries in the Gulf region," said Ayman Alshobaki, business development manager, MENA at Resecurity. "Resecurity is excited to tap into the fantastic networking and innovative atmosphere at Gitex 2021, allowing us to build new business alliances and accelerate market presence and channel sales."

Big Data collected by Resecurity enables unparalleled visibility into the actual global threat landscape and successfully empowers Security Operating Center (SOC) and Cyber Fusion Center with actionable threat intelligence information to mitigate possible risks originating from the Dark Web, cyber espionage activity and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs). Fortune 500 companies and enterprises globally, including but not limited to the financial sector, e-commerce, energy, oil and gas and insurance, are successfully using Resecurity and their capabilities to prevent data breaches and data leaks. Resecurity's solutions also help enterprises protect their brand, critical business assets, employees and executives from cybersecurity risks.

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com/ .

