NetNumber Releases a Custom Research Survey Report Covering Industry Trends in Number Portability Service Delivery

LOWELL, Mass., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetNumber announced today that it has released a custom research survey report that identifies and analyzes the trends in Communication Service Providers (CSPs) deployments of Number Portability (NP). NetNumber jointly developed this custom survey with Heavy Reading to document preferred NP routing data architectures, NP Service Providers (NPSPs) selection attributes, and NP routing data implementation challenges. The survey focused on several strategic markets specifically Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

(PRNewsfoto/NetNumber, Inc.)

78% of surveyed use NP for data traffic routing. 67% of CSPs would use single provider to eliminate network complexity.

Some of the key findings were:

78% of the respondents rely on NP for data traffic routing.

For those that do use NP data, most respondents were satisfied with the performance of their NP data solutions. Areas with the highest scores were data security at 75%; capex and opex impacts at 70%; and scalability and flexibility at 70%.

71% of the respondents reported that complexity in working with their NP service providers was a concern and nearly 20% of those respondents used more than 10 different NPSPs. Overwhelmingly, 67% of those CSPs would switch to a single provider to mitigate and or eliminate the complexity.

Number Portability is a critical network capability that enables fixed and mobile subscribers to switch from one CSP to another while keeping their own, existing phone number. Although NP is successfully deployed and operational in today's networks it does alter how calls are routed and terminated. Consequently, CSPs bear the responsibility and burden to ensure that network routing procedures are up to date and as such they ensure successful call completion.

"The input from the research confirms that a majority of CSPs in these regions are committed to utilizing NP data, but they are focusing on simplifying the operational impacts," said Jim Hodges, research director, Heavy Reading.

"The survey confirmed our position that Number Portability is a valuable and essential element of call completion," said Matt Rosenberg, chief revenue officer, NetNumber. "One of the more notable findings was that network complexity continues to be a real issue. What is clear from the data is that by minimizing the number of vendors being used to deploy NP, they will simplify operations and take out some of the inherent risk in ensuring call completion. We are grateful for the work that was put into this survey by the Heavy Reading team."

Obtain a copy of this report at https://go.netnumber.com/HRRP21

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings more than two decades of experience delivering core network signaling control platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our industry leading TITAN Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) platform has been deployed by operators across the globe to simplify core networks in order to deliver new services and reduce operating costs. TITAN.IUM, the latest evolution for NetNumber, is an innovative, intergenerational framework for 5G that bridges legacy 2G, 3G and 4G technology to the new cloud-native era. TITAN.IUM enables our customers to migrate multiple generations of services, to a common, secure, simplified modern ecosystem. This means that the legacy applications can benefit from the technology of next generation of networks that are containerized, scalable and ultra-low latency.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NetNumber, Inc.