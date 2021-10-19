Roots and Révolutionnaire Continue Partnership with the Launch of a Limited-Edition Apparel and Leather Goods Collection

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots, ("Roots," "Roots Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ROOT) a purpose driven outdoor-lifestyle brand with nearly 50 years of history, and Révolutionnaire, a mission based organization focused on inclusivity and social justice, announce their latest collaboration, Révolutionnaire by Roots. This year-long collaboration began in February 2021 with the "Dreams Fuel Revolutions" t-shirt and continues with a line of premium fleece in six colorways as well as limited edition leather jackets and bags.

Roots Canada Logo

"Working with Nia and Justice on our collaboration, Révolutionnaire by Roots, has been a year-long passion project," said Karuna Scheinfeld, Chief Product Officer. "With our shared values of inclusivity and authenticity, designing the collection together was inspiring for all of us and we feel honored to be able to use our platform at Roots to amplify their story. Since Nia and Justice have been wearing Roots their entire lives, the resulting collection seamlessly incorporates our heritage and deep experience in apparel and leather with their unique messaging and colorways. The outcome is a beautiful and meaningful collection that we think our community will love."

Co-founded by sisters Nia and Justice Faith Betty, Révolutionnaire began with a mission to democratize dance apparel with inclusive colorways that empower all to celebrate the skin they're in. As a lifelong dancer, Howard University student Nia Faith Betty saw the need for diverse dance apparel that went beyond the limited nude colorways to suit dancers of all backgrounds. After spending countless hours dyeing dancewear to match her skin tone and experiencing a segregated studio, she knew it was time for change and launched Révolutionnaire's inclusive dance clothing line that served and empowered all individuals.

"As a young dancer, it was challenging to enjoy my passion for dance without apparel that made me comfortable in my own skin. I created Révolutionnaire to prevent others from experiencing the pain that comes from being excluded by brands that do not have apparel options for people of color," remarked Nia Faith Betty, Co-Founder of Révolutionnaire. "To create a color palette that accurately reflected people of all backgrounds, I spent hours scanning the skin tones of fellow Howard students and matching these back to exact fabric colors. These are the colors used on our Révolutionnaire apparel and accessories and those present in the Révolutionnaire by Roots collaboration."

Inspired by their impact within the dance industry and passion for social change, Nia and Justice made it their mission to build Révolutionnaire into a platform to address a range of social justice issues. Today, the young entrepreneurs have a social network for changemakers as part of the Révolutionnaire brand.

"It has been incredible to work with Roots on this collaboration. Roots and Révolutionnaire are both mission and values driven organizations that share a core focus on authenticity and inclusivity," commented Justice Faith Betty. "When we expanded the mission of Révolutionnaire to focus on a spectrum of social justice issues, we knew we wanted to give young changemakers the tools, network, and information needed to scale their impact. We are grateful to Roots for also giving us the opportunity to extend that into a clothing line that communicates our message and enables our community to fight for a better future, while celebrating the skin they're in."

The Révolutionnaire by Roots collection features a signature co-branded hoodie and sweatpants available in six colorways as well as graphic tees and a weekender bag modelled after Roots' iconic Banff Bag. The collection also includes an Award Jacket with the words Revolutionary, Unapologetic, Enlightened, Empowered, Determined, and Fearless, on it, which represent the emotions the changemakers who are part of Révolutionnaire have expressed when tackling social justice issues on the platform.

The products are available in a gender-free fit, and in an extended size range Roots created for its recently launched One Collection, which runs from size 1 to size 8. These sizes align with the conventional sizes of XS – 4XL in women's and XXS – 3XL in men's. The collection will be available at select Roots stores, roots.com and therevshop.co starting October 19, 2021 at 10am ET.

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor-lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products designed for life's everyday adventures, including women's and men's apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and kids, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. We operate more than 100 retail stores across Canada, two in the United States and ship to more than 60 countries worldwide via roots.com , our eCommerce platform. We also have more than 100 partner-operated stores and sell our products through leading third-party retail sites in Asia. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

About Révolutionnaire

Révolutionnaire began with a mission to democratize dance apparel with inclusive colorways that empower all to celebrate the skin they're in. Inspired by their impact within the dance industry and passion for social change, Nia, and her sister and co-founder, Justice, made it their mission to build Révolutionnaire into a platform to address a range of social justice issues. Today, the young entrepreneurs have a social network for changemakers and a collection of apparel and accessories grounded in a celebration of inclusivity, community and the power of dreams to activate change.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and is made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's current Annual Information Form for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

Revoluntionnaire Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Révolutionnaire; Roots