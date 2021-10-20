Cherry Bekaert Adds Digital Analytics and Platforms Leadership

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert LLP (the "Firm") is pleased to welcome Luis Gallardo as Managing Principal, Digital Platform & Analytics Leader. He will join the firm's Digital Advisory Services leadership team to strengthen and transform delivery of our firm's data analytics, business intelligence and technology solution offerings.

Cherry Bekaert LLP is pleased to welcome Luis Gallardo as Managing Principal, Digital Platform & Analytics Leader.

"At Cherry Bekaert, we are committed to bringing in new digital talent and capabilities, allowing us to deliver digitally-driven and industry-aligned solutions resulting in better business outcomes for our clients," said Srikant Sastry, Managing Principal, Advisory Services. "We are pleased to welcome a forward-looking leader like Luis, who will drive a transformative, integrated approach to the digital platforms and analytics space."

"Through our propriety development of digital analytics tools and working closely with our digital platform alliances, we're confident Luis will help guide our clients in addressing technology challenges through an integrated data-driven approach," said Kevin Baril, Managing Principal, Digital Advisory Services. "Luis' strength lies in leveraging solutions to transform operations, streamline processes, and ultimately, achieve operational excellence which our middle market clients are striving to achieve."

Luis will provide leadership for the Firm's Digital Platform & Analytics Practice greatly increasing Cherry Bekaert's capabilities to empower our client's transformation using technology and data to optimize their business and make timelier, better-informed decisions. He will also work closely with our strategic alliances including, Microsoft, Salesforce, Alteryx, Nintex and Sage Intacct. Luis joins Cherry Bekaert from IBM Services, where he served most recently as their North America Microsoft Practice Leader. He brings nearly 25 years of experience in technology transformation and managed services to the role.

About Cherry Bekaert

Ranked among the largest audit, tax and advisory firms in the U.S., Cherry Bekaert LLP offers solutions in the areas of transaction advisory, risk assurance and advisory, digital solutions, cybersecurity, specialty tax, benefits consulting, and wealth management. With clients in all 50 states and internationally, we have industry knowledge in technology, healthcare and life sciences, industrial manufacturing, private equity, real estate and construction, professional services, hospitality and retail, government and not-for-profit. We exercise a deliberate curiosity to know our clients' industries and work collaboratively as one team to guide them forward.

Cherry Bekaert LLP is a founding, independent member of Baker Tilly International, a top-ten global accountancy and business advisory network. Visit us at cbh.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

© 2021 Cherry Bekaert LLP. All Rights Reserved.

Cherry Bekaert LLP (PRNewsfoto/Cherry Bekaert LLP)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cherry Bekaert LLP