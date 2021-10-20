Homesick Invites You On A Date With Destiny With New Astrology Collection Connect to the cosmos with a collection of candles you were born to love.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready, set, ascend! Homesick invites you to illuminate the magic of your star sign with its new Astrology collection, featuring 12 new fragrances for each sign of the Zodiac available at homesick.com starting today.

Homesick’s Astrology collection features twelve fragrances developed with renowned astrologers, the AstroTwins, to capture the characteristics of each Zodiac sign.

Homesick's new Astrology collection, features 12 new fragrances for each sign of the Zodiac.

With the help of celebrity astrologers, authors, and scent consultants, the AstroTwins Tali and Ophira Edut, Homesick traveled around the Zodiac wheel to create 12 cosmically-curated fragrances that unlock each star sign's distinct personality, dreams, and desires. Whether you're a trail-blazing Aries, a bold and warm Leo, or a peace-loving Libra, the collection is all about celebrating who you are.

"At Homesick we believe in the personal yet universal power of scent to help people feel close to those that matter most. We thought, what better way to honor that than by connecting our customers with the most important person of all: themselves?" said Lauren Lamagna, General Manager at Homesick. "Working with the AstroTwins felt like it was written in the stars. Between their inimitable ability to interpret the stars to a goosebump-inducing degree, and our own background in fragrance, we've created a collection that is as unique as each one of our customers, and we can't wait to hear how our community connects with it."

"Candles have long been astrology-lovers' way to honor the glimmering stars in the night sky, and nothing sets the mood for a cosmic ritual done after dark like the glow of a flickering flame," said AstroTwins Tali and Ophira Edut. "Drawing inspiration from fire, water, earth and air, we worked with the Homesick team to infuse the elements into twelve unique fragrances that inspire calm, movement, grounding, and flow. Astrology can be such a powerful way for people to understand their identity and make sense of the universe, and so we jumped at the chance to work with Homesick and help people explore their chart in a new way."

As Homesick's biggest collection ever, the range offers endless possibilities to combine fragrances as a meaningful gift for the astrology-lover on your list, including yourself. In addition to selecting the fragrance of the star sign you most identify with, commonly known as your sun sign (representing your personality and essence), the collection allows you to access deeper dimensions of yourself by pairing that fragrance with your moon sign (the key to your desires and emotions), and rising sign (your outward aura and the compass that guides you). When you merge the fragrances corresponding to your 'Big Three,' you'll find yourself enveloped in a supernova of celestial scents tailored specifically to you.

The Homesick Astrology collection is available now at homesick.com for $34 MSRP. For an additional $15, customers can print a personalized message on the candle's jar - be it an especially accurate horoscope, a special birthday message, or an intention for the season ahead.

Founded in 2016, Homesick is a home fragrance and lifestyle brand that creates authentic, hand-poured products that draw on the power of scent to evoke treasured memories of people, places, and moments. Each fragrance is extensively researched and developed by our team of storytellers, perfume chemists, and chandlers in collaboration with passionate communities. Made from a natural soy wax blend with premium cotton wicks and custom fragrance oils, our candles are non-toxic and contain no lead, plastics, paraben, petroleum or phthalates. To learn more, please visit homesick.com .

Homesick is part of Win Brands Group (Win), a leading owner of product-focused, consumer brands that deliver happiness and incredible experiences to their customers. In addition to Homesick, Win's current portfolio includes the likes of QALO (silicone wedding rings and accessories) and Gravity (the original weighted blanket).

