Stord Opens Warehouse in Las Vegas, Adding Supply Chain Capacity Ahead of Busy Holiday Season Announcement comes on the heels of the cloud supply chain leader's 300%+ year-over-year growth and $90 million Series D

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stord, the cloud supply chain leader, announced the opening of a new warehouse in Las Vegas. The 177,238-square-foot facility will serve Stord customers in the Southwest and across Northern California and is set to bring hundreds of jobs to Nevada over the coming years.

"We are laser-focused on making the supply chain a competitive advantage for every one of our customers by combining end-to-end logistics with integrated technology and cloud-like speed and flexibility," said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord. "Our Las Vegas facility will add much-needed warehouse capacity heading into what is widely expected to be the biggest e-commerce season ever. We are building out a hybrid logistics network to help brands of all sizes operate their supply chains with world-class efficiency."

The new Las Vegas warehouse continues recent company momentum, and in the last two months Stord has:

Announced $90 million in Series D funding, bringing total financing to $205 million

Achieved a valuation of $1.1 billion

Surpassed $100 million in revenue, on track to deliver its fourth consecutive year of 300%+ growth

Acquired Fulfillment Works, a leading DTC fulfillment provider

Opened a new fulfillment center and innovation hub in Atlanta

Las Vegas will be Stord's fourth first-party facility, complemented by a partner network of more than 500 warehouses to serve specialized customer needs such as one-day or same-day shipping in niche markets. Stord already has first-party warehouses in Atlanta, GA, North Haven, CT, and Reno, NV.

Brands are under immense pressure to operate efficient supply chains this holiday season with e-commerce sales expected to hit $218 billion, growing 11% to 15% over 2020's record sales. Consumer expectations, meanwhile, are at an all-time high: two out of five U.S. online customers are much more likely to buy when they know delivery dates in advance, while 70% are less likely to shop again with a retailer if they are not informed about delivery delays.

Organizations are stuck trying to meet that increased e-commerce demand through a patchwork of disconnected 3PLs that function as an inflexible, opaque and expensive logistics network. Stord helps leading brands including Advance Auto Parts, BodyArmor and Dollar General deliver cost-effective, world-class logistics with a scalable cloud supply chain. Stord connects warehousing, freight and fulfillment with intelligent supply chain software to ensure orders are delivered on time to the right location.

Like its Atlanta facility, Stord's Las Vegas warehouse plans to deploy the latest warehouse innovations, including robotics and other forms of automation, and share best practices across its entire partner network. Stord is actively hiring for several positions in the new facility, with expectations to bring hundreds of jobs across Nevada in the coming years. The Las Vegas warehouse will officially open on November 1.

To learn more about Stord's Cloud Supply Chain, visit stord.com.

About Stord

Stord is the cloud supply chain enabling companies to compete and grow with world-class logistics – including warehousing, freight and fulfillment – in a single, integrated platform that's available exactly when and where they need it. Hundreds of B2B and B2C companies like BodyArmor, Advance Auto Parts and Dollar General use Stord to make their supply chains perform with the speed, flexibility and ease of the cloud. Led by former operators from Amazon, XPO and Manhattan Associates, Stord is headquartered in Atlanta and backed by Kleiner Perkins, BOND, Founders Fund, Lux Capital, D1 Capital, Palm Tree Crew, Salesforce Ventures, Susa Ventures and Lineage Logistics.

