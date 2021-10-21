DataBank Reveals Expansion at its Kansas City Data Center

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, announces the expansion of its KC3 facility in Kansas City, continuing its investment in expanding its footprint and capabilities to meet growing demand in the region.

With the expansion of its Kansas City KC3 facility, DataBank establishes two new data halls, including 9,300 sq ft in Data Hall 2 and 8,050 sq ft in Data Hall 3. Each hall will be filled with nominally 1MW of 2N redundant electrical infrastructure and HVAC equipment required to cool the space.

"With the expansion of our KC3 facility, we will be building out Data Halls 2 and 3. The scope of the project includes adding 9,300 sq. ft. in Data Hall 2 and 8,050 sq. ft. in Data Hall 3 and adding an additional 2MW of capacity to the building," said Tony Qorri, vice president of Construction for DataBank. "Kansas City is a market where we have demand and we're looking to max out that facility by building out the other two data halls. This is a significant expansion that will triple the sellable white space across the footprint of the entire facility."

"DataBank has been a foundational business partner in the Kansas City tech community," said Tim Flynn, regional vice president of midwest sales for DataBank. "This expansion demonstrates our commitment to the market and belief in its vitality today and in the future."

Ranked in a CNBC study as one of the top areas for business, Kansas City is in the heart of Silicon Prairie and an increasingly popular location for data-hungry enterprises. This combination of power, network, facilities and the convenience and peace-of-mind ensure that DataBank's Kansas City KC3 is the ideal data center for the high-performance computing for content providers, cloud giants, hyperscale providers, and large enterprises.

In addition, because of the multiple diverse sources for local energy generation -- including coal, nuclear, and wind -- the area offers reliable, low-cost energy to customers. For more information about KC3, or to schedule a tour, please visit https://www.databank.com/data-centers/central/ or call 800-840-7533.

About DataBank

DataBank enables the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers to consistently deploy and manage their infrastructure, applications, and data on the right platform, at the right time, in the right place. Our colocation and edge infrastructure footprint consists of 60+ data centers and 20 interconnection hubs in 29 markets, on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers, and a modular edge data center platform with virtually unlimited reach. We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a limitless digital future for their business. To learn more or tour a facility, visit databank.com or call 1(800) 840-7533.

