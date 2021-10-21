Vitrolife appoints Patrik Tolf as new CFO

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrik Tolf has been appointed new CFO of Vitrolife AB (publ) effective 1 January 2022. Patrik is currently interim CFO at Karolinska University Hospital. Patrik is 51 years old and holds a master's degree in business administration and has previously held senior finance positions within Volvo Car Group and Saab AB (publ).

"We are pleased to welcome Patrik Tolf to Vitrolife and our executive management team and we look forward to benefiting from Patrik's broad operational and strategic experience in the company's continued growth journey," says Thomas Axelsson, CEO.

Patrik Tolf replaces Mikael Engblom who remains CFO until Patrik takes office.

