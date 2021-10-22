First Salmonella Lawsuit filed against Onion Supplier linked to Nationwide Outbreak

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first lawsuit has been filed by Ching-yi Ortiz, on behalf of her minor A.O., against Success Foods Management Group, LLC., Torchy's Tacos, and ProSource Produce, LLC. In this Salmonella lawsuit linked to onions, the plaintiff is represented by Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, and the Hill Law Firm of San Antonio. The case was filed in the District Court of Bexar County, Texas. Cause #2021C121491

"Our client is one of the sickest Salmonella cases I have seen for someone that survived," stated Bill Marler .

On August 21, 2021, the plaintiff (A.O.) ate dinner at Torchy's Tacos, located at 18210 Sonterra Place, San Antonio, TX 78258. A week later, he began to experience exhaustion and a headache. His symptoms progressed over the next ten days with increasing intensity. He developed a fever, diarrhea, and sharp pain in his lower back. He was taken to the Prestige Emergency Room on September 3, 2021, but an examination failed to yield a diagnosis.

On September 7, 2021, A.O. was in such intense pain he could not walk or sit up. Due to the severity of symptoms, he was taken to the Methodist Children's Hospital where he received a diagnosis of Salmonella Oranienburg infection and began treatment for complications in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

The Salmonella Oranienburg infection caused A.O. to develop sepsis, organ failure, pneumonia, acidosis, thrombocytopenia, a pericardial effusion, and interstitial emphysema. He also felt extreme pain as the infection reached the bones around his sacroiliac joint. Currently, A.O. continues to be treated daily with long term IV antibiotics for Salmonella Oranienburg, which was found in his blood, urine, and stool. His treatment is ongoing as the physicians address his related complications.

As of October 18, 2021, the CDC reported that 652 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg have been reported from 37 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 31, 2021, to September 30, 2021. Of those sickened, 129 have been hospitalized.

"A.O. is one of the 652 people with Salmonella Oranienburg linked to the consumption of onions," stated food safety attorney, Bill Marler of Marler Clark. "In 28 years representing victims of foodborne illness, A.O. is one of the sickest Salmonella cases I have seen for someone that survived," added Marler.

The FDA conducted a traceback investigation and identified ProSource Inc. as a common supplier of imported onions to many of the restaurants where sick people ate. They are working to determine if other suppliers of onions may be linked to this outbreak or if there is a common supplier of onions in Chihuahua, Mexico.

