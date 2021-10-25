Jay Rasik Modi Shortlisted for the 20 Most Innovative Business Leaders In 2021 by Global Business Leaders Magazine

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Jay Rasik Modi has been named in the shortlist for the Global Business Leaders Magazine's annual and prestigious awards for the 20 Most Innovative Business Leaders In 2021, with peers including some of the countries brightest and boldest business leaders. This list of achievers spans a variety of industries, with leaders being recognized for their innovation, growth, leadership, and historical achievements.



"I am happy to accept the nomination, and to be shortlisted on this year's most innovative business leaders for 2021. Business has its many peaks and valleys for all entrepreneurs, however if you stick to your plans and goals, anything can be achieved" says Jay Modi, recipient of the nomination.

Global Business Leaders Magazine is a Business and Technology publication focused on highlighting the contribution of leaders who have been the emissary for their respective industries. The magazine issue provides a platform for the leaders to express themselves while sharing their inspiring entrepreneurial journey. The publications sole mission is to inspire all the new business entrepreneurs to begin their own journey.

Dariel Morgan, spokesperson for the magazine says "We are thrilled to nominate Jay Modi for this years most innovative business leaders in 2021, we need more entrepreneurs like Jay who continue to aid the economies he works within, by finding and building disruptive, technology-based platforms which push the world forward in innovation and thought process" says Dariel.

About Jay Rasik Modi

Born in London, United Kingdom, Mr. Modi moved to Canada in 1997. He attended Western Canada High School in Calgary, Canada, and subsequently went onto the University of Calgary. Jay started his first business, an Organic Pasta Company, while attending the University of Calgary, which subsequently took off and was very successful, breaking into over 80% of the health food stores in Canada within its first year of business. Jay made the decision to focus on that business, and not to complete his degree, which he sites as one of the best decisions he ever made. That decision blazed a path forward and led to Jay now having more than 20 years of business experience under his belt within multiple business sectors. Jay has been involved in the Foods Manufacturing, Asset Management, Movie Production, Real Estate, FinTech and Technology Industries.

