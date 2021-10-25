Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Quarterly net sales of $396.7 million , an increase of 8.9% year-over-year

Gross margin of 49.9% increased from 47.6% in the prior year period

Quarterly income from operations of $100.6 million , an increase of 10.2% year-over-year; operating margin of 25.4% increased from 25.1% in the prior year period

Quarterly diluted earnings per share of $1.70 , an increase of 10.4% year-over-year

Repurchased $24.1 million of the Company's common stock during the quarter

Declared $0.25 per share quarterly cash dividend

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific segment and Administrative and All Other segment).

All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2021 with the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

2021 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Consolidated net sales of $396.7 million increased 8.9% from $364.3 million .

Consolidated gross profit of $198.0 million increased 14.3% from $173.2 million . Gross margin increased to 49.9% from 47.6%.

Consolidated income from operations of $100.6 million increased 10.2% from $91.3 million . The increase was primarily due to the increase in consolidated gross profit, partly offset by higher operating expenses, as the Company transitions to a more normalized operating environment following cash preservation actions taken in 2020 in response to uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company. Consolidated operating margin increased to 25.4% from 25.1%.

The Company's effective income tax rate decreased to 26.1% from 26.2%.

Net income was $73.8 million , or $1.70 per diluted share of the Company's common stock, compared to net income of $67.1 million , or $1.54 per diluted share.

Cash flow provided by operating activities decreased approximately $46.3 million to $40.5 million from $86.8 million .

Cash flow used in investing activities increased approximately $6.9 million to $15.0 million from $8.1 million . Capital expenditures were approximately $12.0 million compared to $6.8 million .

Management Commentary

"We are very pleased with our continued solid financial and operational performance in the third quarter, with our income from operations increasing to $100.6 million, resulting in strong earnings per diluted share of $1.70," commented Karen Colonias, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. "During the third quarter, we experienced lighter sales volumes in North America in the distribution channels we serve. We believe our customers are adopting a more cautious stance in regard to their inventory levels given tightening labor and supply chain conditions and the potential impact on the building industry. Sales volumes also reflected an as expected decline year-over-year in our home center channel related to the load-in of our products at Lowe's during the third quarter of 2020 following their return as a home center customer. We expect volume levels in the home center channel to begin normalizing in the fourth quarter as demand increases and we lap the elevated volumes from our Lowe's product load-ins."

Ms. Colonias concluded, "We continue to remain focused on executing our key growth initiatives as well as providing capital returns to our stockholders. Our strong cash generation enabled us to invest $12.0 million for capital expenditures during the quarter as well as to pay $10.9 million in dividends and repurchase $24.1 million of Simpson common stock. While the macroeconomic landscape remains challenging for Simpson and its customers due to ongoing global supply chain constraints, limited steel availability and a tight labor market, we continue to deliver on the key elements of our business model to ensure we meet our customers' needs. I'd like to sincerely thank all of our employees for their commitment to Simpson and their dedication to health, safety and outstanding customer service."

Corporate Developments

On October 19, 2021 , the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 27, 2022 to the stockholders of record as of January 6, 2022 .

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 222,060 shares of the Company's common stock in the open market at an average price of $108.64 per share, for a total of $24.1 million . As of September 30, 2021 , approximately $75.9 million remained available for repurchase under the Company's previously announced $100.0 million share repurchase authorization (which expires at the end of 2021).

Business Outlook

On July 26, 2021, the Company provided a full-year outlook. The Company is updating certain elements of its outlook, primarily reflecting actual results of the third quarter as well as the Company's latest views on demand trends, raw material input costs and operating expenses. The Company's outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 is as follows:

Operating margin is estimated to be in the range of 20.0% to 22.0%.

The effective tax rate is estimated to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%, including both federal and state income tax rates.

Capital expenditures are estimated to be in the range of $55 million to $60 million .

Conference Call Details

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales $ 396,738



$ 364,304



$ 1,154,661



$ 974,048

Cost of sales 198,706



191,061



597,901



521,339

Gross profit 198,032



173,243



556,760



452,709

Research and development and engineering expense 14,562



12,287



43,321



37,860

Selling expense 35,063



29,396



99,053



84,757

General and administrative expense 47,792



40,289



143,767



117,396

Total operating expenses 97,417



81,972



286,141



240,013

Gain on disposal of assets (4)



(72)



(112)



(209)

Income from operations 100,619



91,343



270,731



212,905

Interest expense, net and other (846)



(518)



(5,259)



(3,202)

Income before taxes 99,773



90,825



265,472



209,703

Provision for income taxes 25,995



23,768



68,822



52,341

Net income $ 73,778



$ 67,057



$ 196,650



$ 157,362

Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 1.70



$ 1.54



$ 4.54



$ 3.60

Diluted $ 1.70



$ 1.54



$ 4.52



$ 3.59

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 43,276



43,474



43,287



43,683

Diluted 43,485



43,683



43,500



43,873

Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.25



$ 0.23



$ 0.73



$ 0.69

Other data:













Depreciation and amortization $ 10,439



$ 10,349



$ 33,192



$ 30,088

Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense $ 3,146



$ 4,031



$ 13,391



$ 9,459



Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands)





September 30,

December 31,



2021

2020

2020 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 294,180



$ 311,465



$ 274,639

Trade accounts receivable, net

236,535



226,447



165,128

Inventories

385,512



260,054



283,742

Other current assets

34,760



22,439



29,630

Total current assets

950,987



820,405



753,139

Property, plant and equipment, net

255,547



246,472



255,184

Operating lease right-of-use assets

41,513



41,453



45,792

Goodwill

133,495



133,734



135,844

Other noncurrent assets

40,527



35,801



42,610

Total assets

$ 1,422,069



$ 1,277,865



$ 1,232,569

Trade accounts payable

$ 62,405



$ 42,271



$ 48,271

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

183,072



148,890



145,790

Total current liabilities

245,477



191,161



194,061

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

33,063



33,354



37,199

Long-term debt, net of current portion

—



75,000



—

Deferred income tax and other long-term liabilities

20,526



17,550



20,366

Stockholders' equity

1,123,003



960,800



980,943

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,422,069



$ 1,277,865



$ 1,232,569



Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Segment and Product Group Information (In thousands)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,

%

September 30,

%

2021

2020

change*

2021

2020

change* Net Sales by Reporting Segment























North America $ 338,591

$ 316,902

6.8%

$ 989,711

$ 852,759

16.1%

Percentage of total net sales 85.3%

87.0%





85.7%

87.5%





Europe 54,832

44,766

22.5%

155,567

114,877

35.4%

Percentage of total net sales 13.8%

12.3%





13.5%

11.8%





Asia/Pacific 3,315

2,636

25.8%

9,383

6,412

46.3%



$ 396,738

$ 364,304

8.9%

$ 1,154,661

$ 974,048

18.5% Net Sales by Product Group**























Wood Construction $ 338,896

$ 311,167

8.9%

$ 996,261

$ 834,411

19.4%

Percentage of total net sales 85.4%

85.4%





86.3%

85.7%





Concrete Construction 57,589

52,983

8.7%

157,417

139,299

13.0%

Percentage of total net sales 14.5%

14.5%





13.6%

14.3%





Other 253

154

N/M

983

338

N/M



$ 396,738

$ 364,304

8.9%

$ 1,154,661

$ 974,048

18.5% Gross Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment























North America $ 176,256

$ 155,061

13.7%

$ 497,070

$ 409,863

21.3%

North America gross margin 52.1%

48.9%





50.2%

48.1%





Europe 20,680

16,980

21.8%

56,228

40,787

37.9%

Europe gross margin 37.7%

37.9%





36.1%

35.5%





Asia/Pacific 1,139

1,376

N/M

3,590

2,026

N/M

Administrative and all other (43)

(174)

N/M

(128)

33

N/M



$ 198,032

$ 173,243

14.3%

$ 556,760

$ 452,709

23.0% Income (Loss) from Operations























North America $ 96,954

$ 87,378

11.0%

$ 261,487

$ 213,135

22.7%

North America operating margin 28.6%

27.6%





26.4%

25.0%





Europe 7,517

6,074

23.8%

15,681

7,100

120.9%

Europe operating margin 13.7%

13.6%





10.1%

6.2%





Asia/Pacific 313

519

N/M

941

(160)

N/M

Administrative and all other (4,165)

(2,628)

N/M

(7,378)

(7,170)

N/M



$ 100,619

$ 91,343

10.2%

$ 270,731

$ 212,905

27.2%













































* Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses, if any.

** The Company manages its business by geographic segment but is presenting sales by product group as additional information.

N/M Statistic is not material or not meaningful.

