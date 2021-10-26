AES Ohio commemorates completion of the Smart Operations Center

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of AES Ohio, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), joined state and local officials in a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate completion of the AES Smart Operations Center at MacGregor Park. This state-of-the-art facility represents a new era of innovative energy solutions and the company's efforts to accelerate a safer, greener and cleaner energy future in the United States and globally.

(PRNewsfoto/AES CORP.)

"The opening of the AES Smart Operations Center in Ohio – the first of its kind in the United States – will launch a new era of innovative energy solutions that will reverberate across America," said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. "This facility represents AES' longstanding commitment to the digital transformation of the energy industry, positioning Ohio at the leading edge of smart grid technology and sustainable, reliable power generation."

"Our purpose is to accelerate the future of energy, and AES Ohio is a great example of how new solutions will help lead a responsible energy transition. While located here in Dayton, the Smart Operations Center is an integral part of our overall AES global operations," said Bernerd Da Santos, AES EVP and Chief Operating and Infrastructure Officer. "Dayton's dedication to innovation makes this a perfect location for the digital hub as we continuously look for better ways to serve the energy sector, our customers and the communities where we operate."

Using leading-edge technology, the AES Smart Operations Center will use data analytics and modeling to increase the efficiency of its electric operations across the US. This digital hub also represents the integration of AES' new Global Performance Monitoring and Analytics Center (PMAC) and AES' Remote Operations and Control Center (ROCC) for US-based generation assets. This consolidation is critical as the company – and the energy industry as a whole – intensifies its reliance on data and smart grid technologies.

"The decision to invest in Ohio is a testament to the skilled workforce in the city of Dayton, Montgomery County and the region," said Kristina Lund, AES Ohio President and CEO. "Our partnerships are a critical part of our ability to serve our customers in new and improved ways and the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, JobsOhio, and the Dayton Development Coalition were key partners in bringing this innovative facility to the region."

The expansive and easily accessible MacGregor Park facility will attract and employ advanced technology engineers and data scientists locally, statewide and nationally, fueling economic growth.

The opening of the AES Smart Operations Center and the recent rebranding of AES and AES Ohio are key pillars in the company's efforts to raise its profile as an innovative, adaptable energy company. The impact of the ROCC and PMAC will extend far beyond Dayton and is an integral component of the company's global operations.

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global power company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. To learn more about AES, visit www.aes.com.

About AES Ohio

AES Ohio is the principal subsidiary of DPL Inc. (DPL), a regional energy provider and an AES company. AES Ohio, a regulated electric utility, provides service to over 527,000 customers in West Central Ohio. During its long history, AES Ohio has served its customers with the lowest rates in Ohio among investor-owned utilities. Connect with AES Ohio on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Learn more about how AES Ohio is accelerating the future of energy, visit aes-ohio.com/hellofuture.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AES CORP.