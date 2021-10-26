America's Test Kitchen Hires Two Television Industry Veterans for Key Roles

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, America's Test Kitchen announced that it has hired two seasoned television executives, Mark Levine as Vice President, Television, Video and Podcast, and Madeline Langlieb, as Senior Director of Television Development. Both positions are newly created and are part of an ambitious effort aimed at expanding America's Test Kitchen's brand reach. The company is in the process of increasing its overall headcount by 25 percent.

"The hiring of Mark and Madeline are further proof of our expansion in the TV programming market for networks and platforms such as PBS, Pluto, Amazon's IMDB, as well as our commitment to continue to empower and inspire confidence, community, and creativity in the kitchen," said David Nussbaum, Chairman and CEO of America's Test Kitchen.

Mark Levine is a media industry veteran, having most recently served as Vice President of Content at the Magnolia Network where he developed and oversaw content creation for the brand created by Chip and Joanna Gaines. Prior to that, Levine spent over 10 years at the Food Network where he was Vice President of Programming and Digital and created and developed hit series such as Kids Baking Championship and was the architect of Rachael Vs. Guy: Kids Cook-Off, Worst Cooks in America, and Cutthroat Kitchen with Alton Brown. Levine has held senior digital marketing positions at the SyFy Channel and ABC Daytime. In his new role, Levine will be responsible for leading the evolution of America's Test Kitchen's media business strategy, which includes launching new kids and adult television shows and new video and podcast content.

Madeline Langlieb is a programming and development executive with over 10 years of experience producing and developing Emmy-nominated lifestyle and non-scripted content primarily in the food space. While serving as Director of Programming and Development at the Food Network, Langlieb was the programming executive in charge of shows including: Diners Drive-Ins & Dives, Kids Baking Championship, Spring Baking Championship, Man v. Food, Triple D Nation, Carnival Eats, Best Baker in America, and Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge. In her role as Senior Director of Television Development at America's Test Kitchen, Langlieb will be tasked with developing and launching new multiplatform television/video concepts.

"Our two flagship shows are currently watched by 4 million viewers every week on public television and millions more on streaming platforms. Mark and Madeline will help us build on this success and create new shows reaching new audiences." said Jack Bishop, Chief Creative Officer of America's Test Kitchen.

America's Test Kitchen has been teaching home cooks how to be successful in the kitchen since 1993. Our mission is to empower and inspire confidence, community, and creativity in the kitchen. Millions watch our two shows on public television, read our two flagship magazines (Cook's Illustrated and Cook's Country), and rely on our books, websites, videos, and podcasts. America's Test Kitchen is located in a state-of-the-art Boston facility with 15,000 sq. ft. of test kitchen and studio space. More than 50 test cooks exhaustively test recipes until we arrive at the best version. A panel of 60,000 highly engaged volunteer home cooks provides detailed feedback on our recipes so we know they work every time. We also rate cookware and supermarket ingredients to help home cooks select the best-quality products. The America's Test Kitchen television show launched in 2001, and the company added a second television program, Cook's Country, in 2008. America's Test Kitchen Kids launched in 2018 and offers books, subscription boxes, and a website to educate the next generation of home cooks. Learn more at https://www.americastestkitchen.com/ .

