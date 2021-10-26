JTV® Announces New Koadon™ Jewelry Collection in Partnership with Taya Kyle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, announced today the launch of Koadon™ Jewelry, an exclusive new accessories collection featuring powerful designs created in partnership with renowned author and activist, Taya Kyle.

Widely known for her inspirational journey, Taya Kyle is the best-selling author of "American Wife" and is the founder of TACK-F (Taya and Chris Kyle Foundation-Service Family Strong), created to continue the legacy of Chris Kyle, her husband and warrior commonly recognized as the "American Sniper." Launching in partnership with JTV, the new Koadon Jewelry collection draws inspiration from courageous stories like Kyle's and serves as a testament to faith, fighting spirit and the desire to uplift and empower through hope and strength.

"Pressures and struggles we all face can shape us into spiritual warriors if we let them," said Taya Kyle. "I'm excited to partner with JTV for this meaningful new collection, which represents the figurative armor we put on when overcoming challenges. It also provides a physical representation and reminder of our ability to be courageous even in chaos."

Taking its name from "koa," meaning "warrior," and "don," to put on, Koadon encourages all wearers to channel their inner warrior. The new jewelry collection features inspirational bracelets, earrings, necklaces and rings in a variety of symbolic designs that represent the armor and shields we all need to conquer individual battles.

"At JTV, we understand that there are unsung heroes of everyday life, which served as the inspiration for the beautifully unique Koadon Jewelry collection," says Kris Kulesza, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, JTV. "We're honored to partner with a courageous warrior like Taya Kyle who inspires so many people, and hope that these powerful pieces bring inspiration to all who wear them."

Each of the collection's symbolic pieces provide an opportunity for individuals to wear hope, strength and ultimately to wear their life story and inspiration. Featuring a wide variety of modern styles and dressy-to-casual looks, the collection features striking designs set in precious sterling silver and gold over sterling silver that serve as an all-important reminder that beauty, faith and strength can be found in our battle scars.

The exclusive Koadon Jewelry collection will be available starting October 25, with price points ranging from $50-$200. For more information on JTV, visit JTV.com and follow @JTV on Instagram, @jtv on Facebook, @jewelrytv on Pinterest and @jewelry on Twitter.

About JTV

Jewelry Television® is the leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 27-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally-driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to 85 million U.S. households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. JTV.com is one of the largest jewelry e-commerce websites in the country according to Internet Retailer's Top 500 list for 2019. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Pinterest and LinkedIn.

