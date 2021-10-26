Kate Farms Named to Fast Company's First-Ever List of Brands That Matter Kate Farms recognized for its innovation and mission to make plant-based nutrition available to all

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Farms®, the market leader bringing clinically proven plant-based nutrition into healthcare, today announced it has been named to Fast Company's prestigious first annual list of Brands That Matter. Kate Farms was recognized for its mission to make nutrition the foundation of human wellbeing, as well as its social impact from helping to deliver high-quality plant-based nutrition to those in need.

"Building a fast-growth business and doing good for others aren't mutually exclusive." Kate Farms CEO Brett Matthews

The first-ever Brands That Matter list honors brands that do more than sell products or provide services, giving people compelling reasons to care about them—and offering inspiration for others to buy in. This year's Brands That Matter list features 95 companies and nonprofits that have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement, and authentically communicated their missions and ideals. Kate Farms is one of four brands recognized in the category for midsize companies.

"Building a fast -growth company while doing good things for people aren't mutually exclusive," said Brett Matthews, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kate Farms. "We are honored to be recognized as a Brand That Matters along with the other brands and non-profit organizations. Our Kate Farmers (aka employees) bring expertise and heart to helping people live their best lives through nutrition."

Kate Farms produces plant-based, organic, clinically proven formulas for tube feeding to help nourish those with chronic illnesses. The company also produces nutrition shakes consumed orally for people with shorter-term or milder conditions that don't require tube feeding. Made without major allergens, the product portfolio is USDA Organic-certified, vegan, gluten-free and kosher, and is accessible in more than 95% of U.S. hospitals.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kate Farms has donated more than 300,000 meals to organizations focusing on meeting the nutrition needs of the most at-risk populations, from senior citizens and frontline healthcare workers to Native Americans and those experiencing homelessness. Partners include Support+Feed, The Campaign Against Hunger and the Brooklyn Borough, Meals on Wheels of California, the Frontline Impact Project, Tarrant Area Food Bank, Santa Barbara County Food Bank, and dozens of hospitals, senior living facilities and gluten-free and kosher emergency pantries.

"Fast Company is excited to highlight companies and organizations that have built brands with deep meaning and connections to the customers they serve. At a time when consumers are holding companies to very high standards, businesses have much to learn from these brands that have garnered respect and trust," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

The complete Brands That Matter list is available online now. The November issue of Fast Company magazine is available online and will be on newsstands beginning November 2, 2021.

ABOUT KATE FARMS

Kate Farms was founded in 2012 by parents Richard and Michelle Laver who were determined to save their daughter Kate's life after a diagnosis of failure to thrive. Katie is thriving today, and Kate Farms is now the #1 recommended plant-based formula. Kate Farms offers medical formulas for children and adults, to be used as sole source or supplemental nutrition, for oral or tube feeding. They are available nationally and eligible for insurance coverage with Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance. All Kate Farms formulas are made for tolerance with easily digested organic pea protein, soluble fiber, and phytonutrients to support gut health, and without common allergens or artificial ingredients. These formulas have been clinically proven to demonstrate improved tolerance, weight gain, and adherence. Kate Farms can be accessed in more than 600 US hospitals, including the top children's hospitals; availability is increasing daily. Kate Farms is also available to purchase at www.katefarms.com.

For more information, visit www.katefarms.com or follow the company on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

