Naprotek, A Portfolio Company of Edgewater Capital Partners, Acquires SemiGen

LONDONDERRY, N.H., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naprotek, LLC, a leading provider of high-reliability, quick-turn electronics manufacturing, has completed the acquisition of SemiGen, Inc., a privately held company based in Londonderry, New Hampshire. This increases Naprotek's capabilities to include advanced RF/Microwave products, assembly, and test services, and expands our reach across the United States.

Since 1995, Naprotek has been dedicated to delivering innovative advanced technologies through superior quality and workmanship for their customers’ products.

Founded in 2009, SemiGen provides products and services to the RF/Microwave community across markets including Defense, SATCOM, Space, and Advanced Communications. Their products include passive and active semiconductor components ranging from attenuators, capacitors, diodes, filters, and resistors to complex thin film circuits. Their manufacturing services span from RF/Microwave and PCB assembly to performance testing and in-house ion beam foundry.

"We are excited to expand Naprotek's capabilities and geographical reach with highly engineered products and services from SemiGen," said Daniel Everitt, President and CEO of Naprotek. "SemiGen brings deep technical expertise in RF/Microwave technologies aligning perfectly with Naprotek's core offering and the sum of our teams is truly greater than its parts. Our customers may now leverage full-service offerings across RF/Microwave microelectronics, SMT, hybrid assembly, and semiconductor products. This is a very important step in our growth strategy and was meaningfully informed by our customers' feedback and technology roadmaps."

Tim Filteau, President of SemiGen, commented; "I'm excited to work with the Naprotek team and to continue to lead SemiGen. Naprotek and SemiGen together offer a unique combination of technical skills, products, manufacturing services, and technology solutions. This acquisition will enhance growth and will enable innovation for our customers."

Naprotek, which was acquired by Edgewater Capital Partners in December 2020, is strategically growing its capabilities in high-quality, technically differentiated electronic technology solutions to better serve its customers and their high-reliability applications. Naprotek's sophisticated and rapid engineering change management process, commitment to quality, and personalized customer service are essential elements when time-to-market is critical.

"We are thrilled to welcome SemiGen and its team into the Naprotek platform and broader Edgewater portfolio of companies. We plan to continue to add additional differentiated technology capabilities to the Naprotek platform to better service our customers within the high-reliability markets," commented Pete Ostergard, Partner with Edgewater.

About Naprotek

Naprotek is an electronic technology solutions company and a leading provider of quick turn PCBA, design for manufacturability, system integration, and testing services for high-reliability applications serving the Defense, Space, Medical, and Semi-Cap Equipment markets. Since 1995, Naprotek has been dedicated to delivering innovative advanced technologies through superior quality and workmanship for their customers' products. Naprotek is certified to AS9100D, ISO 13485:2016, ISO 9001:2015, IPC-A-610, IPC-J-STD-001, IPC-J-STD-001/Space Addendum, IPC-7711/7721, and ITAR registered. For more information about Naprotek, visit www.naprotek.com.

Sales Inquiries, (408) 830-5000, Inquiries@Naprotek.com

About Edgewater Capital Partners

Edgewater Capital Partners, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a sector focused private equity firm investing in lower middle-market performance materials and services businesses. Edgewater has extensive experience and expertise in the specialty industrials, advanced materials, specialty chemicals, and life sciences sectors. Twenty years of industry-specific investing has enabled the firm to develop a deep understanding of the complexities and nuances common to these businesses. The Edgewater Difference is summarized by our three foundational pillars: deep sector expertise, Midwestern values and culture, and growth-enabling philosophy. For more information on Edgewater Capital Partners, visit www.edgewatercapital.com.

