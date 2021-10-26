Navitas Semiconductor to Report Q3 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) today announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Management will host a conference call and live webcast to present the Company's financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern that same evening.

Industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) recently listed on Nasdaq (NVTS)

Navitas Q3 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Information:

When: Tuesday, November 9th, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern

Toll Free Dial-in: (844) 467-8023, Conference ID: 1955395

Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vf9w7m2r

Replay: A replay of the call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.navitassemi.com/.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq:NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 30 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021, with an enterprise value over $1B and over $320M gross capital raise.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations

ir@navitassemi.com

