Baja Fresh Adds New Carnitas Burrito and Bowl to Menus Nationwide

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning on November 1, Baja Fresh Mexican Grill® ( www.BajaFresh.com ), the fast-casual Mexican food chain, is launching two new menu items featuring craveable carnitas.

The two new carnitas menu items: Achiote Carnitas Bowl and Fiery West Style Carnitas Burrito

The two carnitas options are:

The Achiote Carnitas Bowl - rice topped with black beans or pinto beans, achiote grilled carnitas, onions and poblano peppers, guacamole, pico de gallo salsa, sour cream, pickled red onions and cotija cheese

The Fiery West Style Carnitas Burrito - melted jack cheese, pinto beans, pork carnitas, spicy salsa chile de arbol, diced cilantro, and avocado slices

"We are excited to expand our carnitas products on our menus at participating Baja Fresh locations," said Aubrey Caruth, senior director of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Baja Fresh. "Guests can choose between an achiote carnitas bowl, or a fiery carnitas burrito. They can also "Make It a Meal" by adding a regular-sized drink and pronto queso or pronto guacamole to any entree."

The new carnitas menu items will be available in participating stores nationwide for a limited time until January 30, 2022.

About Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over 30 years. Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 100 franchised restaurants across the U.S. In 2016, Baja Fresh became a Kahala Brands™ concept, with Kahala Brands being one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant concepts with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

