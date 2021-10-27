Data Vault Holdings Inc. Appoints Ed Cushing Chairman to the Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Vault Holdings Inc. announces the formation of its advisory board and appointed Ed Cushing, Global Account Manager at Amazon Web Services (AWS), a division of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), as its inaugural member. Cushing will offer strategic advice and continue to grow the technology company's advisory board by identifying a diverse group of innovative professionals to work closely with Data Vault Holding's management team to accelerate marketing development and business opportunities. The advisory board will enhance the company's mission of empowering businesses with its patented data monetization platform.

Alfred Blair Blaikie III, Data Vault Holdings' Executive Chairman, stated, "Ed's vast experience, including his executive roles at SAP and Amazon's AWS division, will provide for a wealth of knowledge regarding the management of our high growth and rapidly scaling platform-based technology. Ed is a master at managing the complexities of the public and private markets, and when paired with his keen understanding of corporate development and strategy, he will be an extraordinary addition to our Data Vault Holdings' advisory team."

The advisory board of Data Vault Holdings Inc. will be focused on appointing official advisory relationships composed of distinguished strategic partners, customers, industry leaders and future potential acquirers. Advisory members will serve five-year terms and will formally convene with directors and managers in regularly scheduled meetings; advisory members will provide unbiased and expert guidance on existing and future strategies to serve as a catalyst in the company's efforts to scale the business and drive value for both shareholders and clients.

Nathaniel Bradley, co-founder and CEO of Data Vault Holdings added, "We are thrilled to welcome Ed Cushing to our advisory board and look forward to his guidance and expertise. Mr. Cushing's decades-long track record of leading companies across multiple sectors will assist us in reaching our goals much faster. We are honored to have someone who has built an internationally recognized reputation across industries. We believe Ed will be a valuable asset as we continue to focus on increasing revenue streams and growth in order to elevate the company to where it truly belongs."

"I am excited to work with Alfred, Nate and the team at Data Vault Holdings by joining their advisory board today," said Ed Cushing. "The monetization of our personal and professional data is in its infancy. Datavault™ will provide the industry with an incredible platform that will benefit individuals and companies in revolutionary ways."

As Global Account Manager of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Ed Cushing manages key customer relations. He is responsible for developing new opportunities, overseeing deployment projects, and connecting virtual resources. Mr. Cushing has also served as Senior Account Executive of Financial Services with SAP, CFO for Jumptuit, and Institutional Sales and Relationship Management for Susquehanna International Group and Merrill Lynch.

Over the course of his 25-year career, Mr. Cushing has created value through teamwork, managed key business relationships, developed strategic partnerships, consistently scaled growth opportunities, and balanced top-line revenue, shareholder value, and long-term profitability.

Mr. Cushing is a graduate of Clarkson University with a degree in Engineering and Management.



The company expects to announce additional members of its advisory board in the coming weeks. Our newest members will further aid in solving data monetization strategies targeted towards enterprises of scale utilizing Datavault™'s patented platform.

About Data Vault Holdings Inc.

Data Vault Holdings Inc. is a technology holding company that provides a proprietary, cloud-based platform for the delivery of branded, data-backed cryptocurrencies. Data Vault Holdings Inc. provides businesses with the tools to monetize data assets securely over its Information Data Exchange™ (IDE). The company is in the process of finalizing the consolidation of its affiliates Data Donate Technologies, Inc., ADIO LLC, and Datavault Inc. as wholly owned subsidiaries under one corporate structure. Learn more about Data Vault Holdings Inc. here .

