NEXT For AUTISM Partners With The Fragrance Foundation And AARMY For Third Annual Fitness Fundraiser Event <span class="legendSpanClass">The December 7 AARMY BOOTCAMP Session Raises Funds for NEXT's Critical Mission of Investing in the Lives of Autistic Adults</span>

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NEXT for AUTISM and The Fragrance Foundation announced their third annual fundraising event, The Fragrance Foundation and NEXT for AUTISM's AARMY BOOTCAMP on Tuesday, December 7 at 5:30PM EST. The session will be held live in-person and virtually, inviting teams and individuals of all abilities and fitness levels across the country to join in for 45 minutes of supercharged fun in support of NEXT's mission to transform the national landscape of services for people with autism.

"After the success of our second annual AARMY BOOTCAMP, we are thrilled to once again bring the community together for some next-level fitness fun to impact the future for autistic adults," says Gillian Leek, CEO of NEXT for AUTISM. "We are so grateful to The Fragrance Foundation and AARMY for their continued commitment year-after-year in support of NEXT's mission.

"The Fragrance Foundation is proud of our ongoing Give Back partnership with NEXT for AUTISM and AARMY for this exciting annual event. We look forward to raising funds and awareness across the USA" says Linda G. Levy, President of The Fragrance Foundation.

Individuals are encouraged to set-up a fundraising page to help hit the event's fundraising goal. A donation of $100 or more unlocks access to the event on December 7th. Teams can be as small as two people, with no maximum limit. The AARMY BOOTCAMP led by AARMY's Co-Founder and Chief Fitness Officer, Akin Akman, is designed to tap into your full potential and push you towards a new level of progress in every session. People of all physical fitness and capability levels are invited to attend, as Akin and his session trainers will provide optional modifications throughout the 45-minute session, which will feature a complete lineup of full body practices, including upper, lower, and AARMY's core-focused ab workout.

"At AARMY, community is at the core of everything we do. We're focused on working together to support one another on every journey." Says Akin Akman, Co-Founder and Chief Fitness Officer of AARMY, "We're so proud to partner with NEXT for AUTISM and The Fragrance Foundation for the third year in a row and continue to not only raise awareness together, but make an impact by helping fund services to support this important cause."

For more information, please visit https://give.nextforautism.org/BOOTCAMP, where you can sign up for the event as a team or individual and download helpful assets to begin fundraising.

Amplify your support with the hashtags #NEXTBOOTCAMP and #TFFGIVEBACK, and tag the event partners on social media using @nextforautism , @fragrancefoundation and @AARMY on Instagram and on Twitter using @nextforautism , @fragrancefoundation and @globalAARMY on Twitter.

ABOUT NEXT FOR AUTISM

NEXT for AUTISM transforms the national landscape of services for people with autism by strategically designing, launching, and supporting innovative initiatives. We believe that individuals with autism deserve to live fulfilling, productive lives supported by excellent services and connected to their communities. We continually ask, what's next for people on the autism spectrum? www.NEXTforAUTISM.org

ABOUT THE FRAGRANCE FOUNDATION

The Fragrance Foundation is the premier resource for industry expertise, innovation, and education. United under the mission statement "to inspire the world to discover the artistry and passion of fragrance," The Fragrance Foundation is devoted to nurturing talent, celebrating the creativity of perfumers, engaging consumers to increase appreciation for the world of fragrance and driving diversity, equity and inclusion. Follow The Fragrance Foundation on social media: @fragrancefoundation.

ABOUT AARMY

AARMY is a highly intentional fitness program based on a world-class athlete training philosophy. Launched in September 2019, and founded by world leading fitness coaches Akin Akman and Angela Manuel-Davis, and CEO Trey Laird, AARMY is the first coach-led and family run fitness brand that combines physical conditioning with mental growth to help athletes everywhere build their strongest, most resilient selves. AARMY coaches people at all levels of fitness to become true athletes through bootcamp, stretch and cycle sessions in-person in AARMY's New York studio, or virtually through the AARMY app. Visit www.aarmy.com for more information.

