SoCalREN Program Introduces Students to Energy Efficiency

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we all work to find ways to reduce energy consumption in Southern California, getting kids on board can sometimes be a challenge. A new program from the Southern California Regional Energy Network (SoCalREN) gets kids involved and engaged in energy efficiency.

SoCalREN's Kits for Kids Program introduces fourth-grade students to the benefits of energy efficiency. Students receive items such as LED bulbs, an efficient flow showerhead and faucet aerators that help their families save money and improve their comfort and safety at home. The program also includes fun online games, including an interactive scavenger hunt that tests students' energy-saving skills.

To participate, households just need to install the energy-efficient items from the kit in their home and complete the installation verification card.

"This program helps students, teachers, and families learn about the importance of energy efficiency while helping their community reduce their contribution to climate change," said Sheena Tran, Program Manager. "An additional benefit is that if 65% of students in each classroom install these energy-efficient items in their homes, their classroom is eligible to receive a $1,000 grant."

To learn more about the Kits for Kids Program, visit SoCalREN.org.

The Southern California Regional Energy Network (SoCalREN) brings together a wide variety of services with one common goal: achieving unprecedented levels of energy savings throughout Southern California. SoCalREN offers a suite of customizable, no-cost services to remove barriers to achieving energy savings. It also offers programs for residents and businesses that public agencies can leverage for the benefit of their communities. SoCalREN is here to help public agencies save energy, save money, and lead their communities on the pathway to zero net energy and overall greater sustainability. Learn more at SoCalREN.org.

