Comscore Selected by Univision to Provide Next-Generation Linear Audience Measurement in Three Key Markets

Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner to more than 3,000 clients across local stations, national networks, station groups, advertising and media agencies, and the entire movies ecosystem, and Univision Communications Inc, the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the United States, today announced an agreement for Univision to leverage Comscore's local audience measurement in three of the Company's newly acquired markets.

Under the agreement, Univision will now begin exclusively using Comscore's next generation audience measurement service as its local audience currency in the Orlando and Tampa, FL markets as well as in the Washington, D.C. market. Additionally, both companies will collaborate and refine Comscore's Hispanic audience measurement capabilities to more fully capture the underrepresented Hispanic community.

"The media industry is witnessing momentous change, and advertisers need stable and reliable measurement they can trust, to provide accurate audience insights for all audiences," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "Comscore is proud that Univision has tapped us as a trusted partner to help deliver the future of television currency."

"With trust in audience measurement at an inflection point across the industry, Univision surveyed the market and quickly identified Comscore as the right partner for us to deliver reliable and advanced measurement beginning in these three markets," said Roberto Ruiz, Executive Vice President, Research, Insights and Analytics, Univision. "We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Comscore into the linear TV space and are excited to have a seat at the table in helping to drive meaningful, positive change in standards for how the Hispanic audience, and audiences in general, are measured."

Comscore has more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from the return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets. Comscore is also a leader in instrumenting change in television measurement by enabling the adoption of advanced audiences and the move to impressions, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to evaluate based on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively reach their ideal audiences and to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

About Univision Communications Inc.

As the leading Spanish-language content and media company in the U.S., Univision Communications Inc. entertains, informs and empowers U.S. Hispanics with news, sports and entertainment content across broadcast and cable television, audio and digital platforms. The Company's top-rated media portfolio includes the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, as well as 10 cable networks including Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the country. Locally, Univision owns or operates 61 television stations in major Hispanic markets across the United States. Additionally, Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, encompasses 58 owned or operated radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. The Company's prominent digital assets include Univision.com, free AVOD streaming service PrendeTV, Univision Now, the largest Hispanic influencer network, and several top-rated apps. For more information, visit corporate.univision.com.

