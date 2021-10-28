From The Future's Virtual Reality Products Redefine Training

DENTON, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From the Future has created a VR training solution that provides an effective transition from traditional training and will save clients an estimated 85% over historical development costs. The solution is a one-two punch of next generation products called DRIVE and Hololab VR Training.

DRIVE (Distributed Real-time Intelligent Virtual Environment) enables companies to track, manage, visualize, and organize a variety of data gathered from virtual reality while also providing a hardware agnostic layer to develop on. The platform contains three primary modules: Cloud, Control, and Command. With DRIVE, companies utilize VR performance data storage and retrieval, licensing and module management, as well as real-time classroom management and reporting. DRIVE also provides a third-party SDK which can be licensed separately to support any VR application. The DRIVE platform was designed to work with From the Future's next generation immersive VR framework, known as Hololab VR Training.

The Hololab VR Training framework is an interactive, multiuser learning application that supports a wide variety of custom VR solutions that include training, education, therapy, and more. The framework provides remote training through multi-user avatars and voice communications, supports a high interaction hand systems, and a format for fast integration of existing learning material. Customization is achieved via a highly efficient 3D development pipeline that provides high frame rate graphics. Non-VR screen support and multi-platform support provide companies added versatility in reaching any audience and still benefit from immersive learning.

DRIVE and Hololab VR Training will soon redefine the way VR is used to enhance learning as well as provide a logical and faster transition from traditional training material. Learn more how this is achieved on From the Future's new website at www.ftfvr.com.

