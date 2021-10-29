Belk Announces the Return of Very Merry Surprise, Spreading Unexpected Joy to Customers This Holiday Season Select lucky customers will receive Belk gift cards on in-store or curbside pickup orders

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays, and Belk is pleased to announce the return of the Very Merry Surprise! Belk debuted the special surprise and delight promotion in November 2020, giving lucky customers who placed an in-store or curbside pickup order the chance to receive the value of their order. This year's promotion begins on November 3 and will run through December 24 at all of Belk's 290 store locations.

Every day during the promotion, each Belk store will present one lucky winner a Very Merry Surprise, totaling the value of their online order for in-store or curbside pickup. The Belk gift cards will be redeemable in-store or online at belk.com to be used on future orders and will be awarded up to $575 (including tax).

"Our Very Merry Surprise was such a fun way to surprise and thank so many customers last year, that we're looking forward to doing it again this holiday season," said Nir Patel, Belk CEO. "Being able to spread some unexpected joy to our customers is what makes this time of year so special."

Belk's elves have been working around the clock to bring customers the best gifts at the best prices, including new décor to get homes holiday-ready, cozy styles for the whole family, fine jewelry, electronics, toys and more to make this the merriest season yet.

Learn more about Belk's Very Merry Surprise by visiting belk.com/merry. Gift cards are redeemable on future purchases in-store or online. To learn more about our in-store or curbside store pickup options, visit https://www.belk.com/customer-service/pickup-delivery-options/free-in-store-curbside-pickup

