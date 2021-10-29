The RE/MAX Collection Holds 9th Annual Luxury Forum Providing Attendees with Opportunities to Learn, Be Inspired and Network

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, The RE/MAX Collection® luxury brand wrapped up its 9th Annual Luxury Forum at the JW Marriott Camelback Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona. This signature event provided affiliated luxury real estate professionals an opportunity to hear from an impressive lineup of known industry speakers and network among top-producing luxury agents.

Attendees gained deeper insights into finding and serving new clients, using social media for amplification in local markets, and maximizing The Luxury Launchpad – an innovative new dashboard created by The RE/MAX Collection brand and finalist for the respected 2021 Inman Golden I Club awards in the Top Luxury Standout category.

In addition to powerful keynote addresses by Tamara Day and Alpana Singh, RE/MAX luxury affiliates from around the world addressed their peers, providing advice on actionable steps they can take to further build their businesses.

Baris Kilicarlsan, expert trainer, RE/MAX Turkey said, "Without passion you are lazy. With passion you can move mountains. We rise when our passion is stronger than our laziness."

Anthony Askowitz, Broker/Owner, RE/MAX Advanced Realty advised, "Go to luxury events. Go to art galleries. Learn everything there is about luxury. You need to have education so you can have a conversation with anyone. Learn granite, learn types of marble. The seller of the $20 million house knows what they have, and you need to know that too."

Darren Tackett, Co-Founder of RTT Home Group, RE/MAX Fine Properties concluded, "You're always competing in luxury. The reality is as soon as you can make a couple connections, it goes a long way to breaking the ice. Even with direct referrals, you may have not met them before. You have to be prepared and know everything you can. That's key in luxury."

Other featured speakers and topics included:

Nate Martinez , Sales Associate/Owner, RE/MAX Professionals­ – Martinez leads The Nate Martinez Team, a high-powered, top-producing group that lists and sells some of the most desirable homes in Greater Phoenix .

James Schwartz , RE/MAX Vice President, Marketing and Media Strategies–Schwartz leads the digital marketing, media, brand marketing and creative services departments for RE/MAX, LLC in a role that perfectly melds his original thinking and strategic perspective.

The RE/MAX Collection is available to RE/MAX agents throughout the U.S. and globally. The RE/MAX Collection provides RE/MAX agents with tools and services for working with high-end properties and clients. That includes The Luxury Launchpad, education, luxury listing syndication and networking with luxury agents.

