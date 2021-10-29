Vibra Health Laboratories Launches New Coagulation Tests, 25 Additional Chemistry Tests and updated Chemistry Panels

TROY, Mich., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibra Health Laboratories (VHL), a leader in clinical laboratory medicine, is excited to expand their clinical laboratory services to include chemistry and hematology as well as an expansion of robust infectious disease molecular testing and one of the most comprehensive urine drug confirmation testing.

The addition of chemistry and hematology include tests for coagulation studies as well an extensive panel of cardiac, hepatic, thyroid and TPN profiles.

Tests for coagulation include PT, PTT, INR and D-Dimer. These tests help the physician measure the blood's ability to clot and can help the physician determine if the patient has an abnormal bleeding or clotting disorder. They are also used as a therapeutic monitor for patients that are taking anti-coagulants. The addition of the new tests and panels, to their existing menu provides physicians with a comprehensive list of analytes for the diagnosis and monitoring of the most common diseases and conditions.

"Vibra Health Lab is committed to meeting the laboratory needs of our clinicians, hospitals, and most importantly, patients," said Brad Hollinger, President and CEO of Vibra Healthcare.

All tests have a turnaround time of 24 hours.

Vibra Health lab is happy to extend our new testing options. Our key focus remains the highest quality care for our clients and patients. For a complete listing of all VHL laboratory tests and services, including the new coagulation and chemistry tests, please visit www.vibrahealthlab.com or call 248-846-0663 for more information.

