Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches New Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography Solutions at ASMS 2021 Advanced mass spectrometry, software and analytical workflow solutions to be showcased at ASMS event

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASMS 2021 –Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, is empowering scientists to drive groundbreaking discoveries with the introduction of new-generation mass spectrometry instruments, workflows and software. The company will showcase new additions to its industry-leading offering during the 69th American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics, being held October 31-November 4, in the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"The life science industry has stepped forward in an unprecedented fashion over the last 18 months, with academia and biopharma making key contributions to respond to the pandemic," said Dan Shine, senior vice president and president, analytical instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We're honored to have played an essential role in this effort. The new instruments, software and workflows that we're unveiling today will further support innovation across proteomics, biopharmaceutical characterization and data acquisition while also ensuring that scientists can continue their critical ongoing research."

Mass spectrometer streamlines biopharmaceutical development and quality control (QC)

The Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris MX mass detector allows biopharmaceutical laboratories to easily implement multi-attribute method (MAM), and perform intact analysis of monoclonal antibodies, oligonucleotide mass determination and peptide mapping. To simplify the transition of biotherapeutics from development to manufacturing, the new system enables QC customers to use the same method established earlier in a molecule's journey to commercialization, accelerating the biopharmaceutical pipeline. For further efficiency gains, laboratories can benefit from reduced downtime and maintenance, as well as seamless method transfers. The new system offers superior data quality and, therefore, high-confidence results, even for users with limited mass spectrometric experience.

Updated MAM workflow bridges the gap between development and manufacturing

The Thermo Scientific MAM 2.0 workflow streamlines biopharmaceutical characterization, process monitoring and release testing by replacing multiple traditional assays with one comprehensive analysis, delivering insights on multiple critical product quality attributes. MAM 2.0 includes the training, on-going support and partnership required for laboratories to enhance their analytical workflows across R&D, manufacturing and QC environments. To remove the bottlenecks often seen by organizations moving therapeutics from development to manufacturing, the new workflow enables the use of the same platform throughout the entire process, ultimately creating an end-to-end solution allowing for the seamless transfer of data and knowledge across teams and departments.

Advanced software leverages new technology to enhance data acquisition and analysis

For proteomic researchers, the combination of Thermo Scientific Proteome Discoverer 3.0 software with CHIMERYS by MSAID will greatly increase their ability to identify peptides and proteins, allowing for a wider and deeper understanding of biological systems. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to reimagine the analysis of tandem mass spectra, peptide coverage and quantitation capabilities are increased, unlocking exciting new possibilities for proteomics researchers.

To provide scientists performing small molecule analysis in metabolomics, environmental, food safety, clinical and forensics laboratories with faster and more sensitive compound detection, the Thermo Scientific Compound Discoverer 3.3 software offers an enhanced peak detection algorithm and improved peak quality rating.

The Thermo Scientific BioPharma Finder 5.0 software creates new capabilities for biotherapeutic workflows by increasing analytical throughput and confidence through built for purpose data processing, curation and customizable reporting. The secure environment enables global collaboration and can be used across multiple application workflows, such as peptide mapping analysis, oligonucleotide analysis, intact mass analysis and top down analysis.

Finally, the Thermo Scientific LipidSearch 5.0 software now supports direct infusion workflows and features an extensive database of 1.5 million lipids, enabling real time monitoring in addition to more accurate lipid quantitation.

For more details on Thermo Fisher's activities at ASMS, please visit www.thermofisher.com/ASMS.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $35 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 90,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information: Charlotte McCormack Investor Contact Information: Rafael Tejada Phone: 781-622-1202 Phone: 781-622-1356 E-mail: charlotte.mccormack@thermofisher.com E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com

View original content:

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific