Madeira, Portugal to Welcome First-Ever Direct Flight from New York City to Funchal November 29 Weekly flights between New York (JFK) to Funchal (FUN) will be operated via SATA Azores Airlines, offering convenience to travelers looking to explore Europe's hidden gem

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 29, 2021, Inovtravel in partnership with SATA Azores Airlines, will launch the first-ever nonstop flight from a U.S. gateway to Funchal, Madeira's capital city. In conjunction with the new direct flight, operating from New York (JFK) to Funchal (FUN), Portugal-based tour operator Inovtravel has launched new travel packages to Madeira, which will include direct flights out of New York, accommodations, airport-hotel transfer and a travel expert.

Madeira, an island chain off the coast of Portugal, is undoubtedly a hidden gem of Europe, with impressive scenery across 300 square miles of mountains, valleys and beaches, along with five-star accommodations, Michelin-starred restaurants, and award-winning Madeiran wines. Not only that, but the archipelago boasts unique historical ties to the U.S., with its namesake Madeira wine being used to toast the Declaration of Independence in 1776 and Thomas Jefferson allegedly ordering close to the equivalent of 3,500 bottles of Madeira wine during his first few years of presidency. Now, with the convenience of nonstop flight options, this Portuguese paradise is more accessible than ever to U.S. travelers.

"We are thrilled to welcome the new direct flight from New York City to Madeira this November and expand our presence in the U.S. market," said Regional Secretary for Tourism and Culture of Madeira, Eduardo Jesus. "With accessible flight options from a variety of U.S. getaways, we are eager to welcome more U.S. travelers in the coming months to Madeira's paradise."

The weekly direct flight will be available through March 2022 and can be booked by travelers through Inovtravel.com. Prices start at $1,050 roundtrip for economy seats and $1,880 roundtrip for business class seats, including all taxes. Inovtravel's travel packages to Madeira start at $999 including flights.

"Our goal is to continue to provide a plethora of options to U.S. travelers looking to escape to Madeira's stunning islands through new direct and convenient flight paths and a variety of travel packages that can be tailored to fit almost any budget," said Inovtravel Founder and CEO Luis Nunes.

The Madeira Islands are open to U.S. tourists, with no restrictions or test requirements for fully vaccinated travelers. To ensure the safety of locals and visitors, all passengers traveling to Madeira must complete a Madeira Safe online form within 48 hours prior to departure. Travelers who are not fully vaccinated can travel to Madeira with a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival, or by conducting a free COVID-19 test upon arrival. For more information on Madeira entry requirements go to VisitMadeira.pt.

