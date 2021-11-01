PayPal is Giving Customers A Chance to Win $10,000 Every Week This Holiday Season

Shoppers using PayPal in the U.S., France, Germany, and the U.K. have a chance to win $10,000 per week simply by checking out or donating through PayPal this holiday season.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PayPal announced that it is giving customers the chance to win $10,000 each week, as well as thousands of other prizes, by simply shopping with PayPal this holiday season. Starting today and running through December 19, 2021, existing customers in the U.S., France, Germany, and the U.K. will have a chance to win PayPal rewards or cash prizes each time they check out with PayPal or donate to support causes with PayPal. Winners will be drawn every week in the lead-up to the holiday season.

"We know that every little bit helps, and over the next six weeks in the lead-up to the holidays, we're excited to be giving back to our loyal customers as they navigate their holiday shopping, helping with gift purchases and donations to support causes they care about," said Bob Rupczynski, VP of Consumer Marketing, PayPal. "This year's holiday shopping season is set to be one of the biggest yet, and PayPal is here to ensure that our customers can check out safely and securely, with the added benefit of winning rewards or cash prizes to bring joy to their holiday shopping."

How You Could Win Cash and Other Prizes from PayPal this Holiday Season:

Starting today, customers shopping with PayPal, and spending more than $10 on purchases or donations, will be automatically entered into the weekly drawing to win prizes ranging from $25 to $250* to spend on future purchases or donations using PayPal at millions of merchants or charitable causes. The PayPal rewards of up to $250 will expire on December 31st.

Additionally, each week PayPal will be awarding a major cash prize of $10,000 to a select number of PayPal shoppers across the U.S., France, Germany, and the U.K. The cash prize of $10,000 will not expire. In total, PayPal will be giving away $30 million to customers across the four markets this holiday season. Only existing customers who have an account by November 1, 2021 will be eligible to enter the weekly drawing and terms apply. More information can be found here.

Holiday Shopping Tips from PayPal

In addition to the chance to win every time customers spend or donate $10 or more with PayPal this holiday season, there are a number of other ways to shop smart with PayPal this year:

Split payments with Pay in 4 from PayPal: Pay in 4 lets customers break purchases between $30 to $1,500 into four interest-free payments, providing a more flexible way to shop and pay for holiday wants and needs. Customers will see the option to Pay in 4 when they check out with PayPal at millions of online retailers. Pay in 4 lets customers break purchases betweentointo four interest-free payments, providing a more flexible way to shop and pay for holiday wants and needs. Customers will see the option to Pay in 4 when they check out with PayPal at millions of online retailers. Pay in 4 is seamlessly integrated into the checkout flow with PayPal alongside all their other payment methods. More information can be found here.

Shop safely and securely : Customers should do all they can to protect themselves against scams, phishing, and other security issues while shopping online. The PayPal wallet securely stores credit card, debit card, and bank account information in one place so customers can safely pay at millions of retailers around the world without sharing full financial information. Customers can find tips on protecting themselves while holiday shopping : Customers should do all they can to protect themselves against scams, phishing, and other security issues while shopping online. The PayPal wallet securely stores credit card, debit card, and bank account information in one place so customers can safely pay at millions of retailers around the world without sharing full financial information. Customers can find tips on protecting themselves while holiday shopping here

Uncover deals and shop within the PayPal app: The new PayPal app includes PayPal Shopping, a new destination to discover exclusive deals, make purchases, and earn rewards seamlessly within the app. The new PayPal app includes PayPal Shopping, a new destination to discover exclusive deals, make purchases, and earn rewards seamlessly within the app. PayPal Shopping presents customers with discounts and offers on hundreds of popular brands and customers can shop through the in-app browser.

Give at Checkout: Want to give back while shopping this holiday season? PayPal's $1 when they check out with PayPal, an easy way to give back to causes. Want to give back while shopping this holiday season? PayPal's Give at Checkout feature allows customers to give micro-donations of justwhen they check out with PayPal, an easy way to give back to causes.

Check out with PayPal In-Store: Check out in store with the PayPal app by using Check out in store with the PayPal app by using PayPal QR Codes . Available at millions of businesses in the U.S., PayPal QR Codes offer the ability to pay in person with PayPal. Plus, when customers check out with PayPal QR Codes for the first time at CVS, they could be eligible for cash back on purchases. To use the seamless payment option in store, simply head to a cashier and open the PayPal app, click the QR Code icon, select the "Show to Pay" option and have the cashier scan the QR code.

More information on all the ways to check out with PayPal, as well as how you could win weekly prizes, can be found here.

*Prize increments vary by market according to local currency

Must have a PayPal account by 11/1/21, U.S. residents, 18+. See official rules at paypal.com/us/giveway, including for a free way to enter, no purchase necessary.

About PayPal

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 400 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.

