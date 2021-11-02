KYIV, Ukraine, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parimatch Ukraine, the only licensed betting company in Ukraine, joins the United Nations' Global Compact aimed at advancing the corporate sustainability standards worldwide, and commits to the Compact's Ten Principles. The Principles are divided into 'Human Rights', 'Labour', 'Environment', and 'Anti-Corruption' sub-categories, and represent the Participants' willingness to incorporate those policies into their approaches and strategies, as well as showcase their abidance to international labour standards, environmental responsibility, and corruption intolerance.

Parimatch Tech’s Ukrainian Partner Becomes the Country’s First Betting Company to Join the UN Global Compact

Joining the ranks of Global Compact's Participants is an important step for Parimatch Ukraine. The company has been implementing large-scale projects in the field of sports and entertainment, developing global talent policies, and introducing innovative approaches to create comfortable working conditions for years. Moreover, Parimatch Ukraine is the country's largest investor in the national and regional sports sector.

The company's systematic support for sports, adherence to the principles of responsible gambling and popularisation of the concept on the global scale, partnerships with several state institutions, and legal gambling operators, were considered during the application and approval process of joining the UN Global Compact.

"Parimatch Tech's and Parimatch Ukraine's corporate practices and approaches are 100% in line with the UN Global Compact's Ten Principles. Support for national and regional sports, transparent cooperation with the state institutions, development and adoption of new practices aimed at creating inclusive, eco-friendly working conditions is at the heart of our corporate philosophy in all countries of presence. Our Ukrainian partner is the first and the only betting company in the country to become the Participant of the Global Compact, which is a remarkable step towards further sustainable development, a source of pride and a great example for the other companies. We are honoured by the recognition of our practices of working legally and transparently, paying taxes, creating new jobs for thousands of people, and changing the perception of gambling in Ukraine and worldwide," says Maksym Liashko, co-CEO at Parimatch Tech.

"Parimatch Ukraine is a unique company for the Ukrainian market, and as the country's only legal bookmaker it will be the one to set the vector of movement for those who will come to the now legal betting sector after it. We are convinced that sustainable development contributes to the growth of any business, and we are glad to have a leading company in its field among the Participants of the UN Global Compact in Ukraine," said Tatiana Sakharuk, Chief Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact Network in Ukraine.

The main directions of the company's sustainable development are ensuring a healthy lifestyle and well-being, promoting sustainable economic growth, providing quality education and promoting learning opportunities, combating climate change and its consequences, intensifying global partnership for sustainable development.

UN Global Compact Network in Ukraine

The UN Global Compact Network in Ukraine is the official representative of the UN Global Compact Network. It is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, which encourages companies to build their activities and strategies in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goals and the Ten Principles in the field of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption.

Parimatch Ukraine

Parimatch Ukraine is the first and only licensed online betting company in Ukraine and the largest Ukrainian investor in the development of sports at the national and regional levels. The company's development strategy is based on the European principles of responsible gambling and cybersecurity. Parimatch Ukraine implements large-scale projects in the field of sports and entertainment, develops talents within the company, as well as introduces innovative approaches to creating comfortable working conditions.

