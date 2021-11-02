The perfect gift for everyone on your list!

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready or not, it is the holiday season! It's the time of year where you can play Santa and make someone's holiday special. Finding something for everyone on your list can be challenging so we have put together a guide to make it easy for you. EyeVac has you covered with a range of practical gifts that will be loved and used.

For Grandma and Grandpa: EyeVac Home

This Touchless Stationary Vacuum, EyeVac Home, is the perfect gift for grandparents or anyone with mobility issues. Infrared sensors detect debris in front of the EyeVac and automatically activate the vacuum, instantly removing dust, dirt, and debris all without ever having to bend over to use a dustpan. Its design features just two buttons, power and activate, making it so user-friendly that anyone who can use a broom can use the EyeVac Home. With the sleek design and wide variety of colors, EyeVac Home will fit in with any home décor or personal style.

Available in Designer White, Tuxedo Black, Matte Black, Silver, Rose Gold, and Sea Glass.

https://eyevac.com/product/eye-vac-home/

For Dad: EyeVac Professional

The original Touchless Vacuum, EyeVac Pro, is a great gift for dads, especially ones that are obsessed with home improvement projects! EyeVac Pro includes a large 1.2-gallon canister and will easily remove all the sawdust left behind from dad's wood projects. It has a powerful 1400-watt motor that is strong enough to suck up screws, nuts, and bolts. It makes the perfect gift for dad and other professionals on your list that work in salons, offices, or workshops.

Available in Designer White and Tuxedo Black

https://eyevac.com/product/eye-vac-professional/

For Mom: EyeVac Air

Meet the newest member of the EyeVac family that cleans what you can and cannot see! EyeVac Air is the only product that doubles as a Touchless Vacuum and Air Purifier. This gift is perfect for new moms who with young children and babies that are concerned about the air quality in their homes. EyeVac Air utilizes a dual filtration process using True H-13 HEPA Filtration and Activated Carbon. True H-13 HEPA Filtration captures and removes nano-sized particles and removes contaminants like pet dander, bacteria, mold, smoke, pollen, dust, and more. The Activated Carbon Filter is a chemical-free, natural solution to eliminating common household odors from cooking, chemical cleaners, smoke, or other volatile organic compounds (VOCs), leaving you with a clean and healthy home. Give the gift of a healthy home to the new mom in your life.

Available in Designer White and Tuxedo Black

https://eyevac.com/product/eye-vac-air/

Pet owners: EyeVac Pet

For those with pets, we know the mess never ends. EyeVac Pet is the solution that gives you a sparkling clean floor. From pet hair to cat litter, food crumbs, bird seed, and everything in between, the EyeVac Pet can eliminate any mess with ease. EyeVac Pet has a powerful 1400-watt motor with a large 1.2-gallon canister. It's also equipped with a High Efficiency filtration system to keep the air in your home, grooming facility or veterinarian offices fresh and clean.

Available in Designer White

https://eyevac.com/product/eye-vac-pet/

No matter which EyeVac you choose, all are backed by a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee and 1-year Warranty. Because EyeVac is always out and always on, you can be sure this will be a gift that will get plenty of use from whoever receives it. Find your perfect EyeVac gift for everyone on your list today at www.eyevac.com or Amazon.

